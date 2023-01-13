Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Jan. 13, 2013: The cost of replacing the aviary at the New York State Zoo at Thompson Park with an open-air pavilion has jumped to more than $400,000. The cost also increased because of changes that would be needed in the underground, electrical system at the zoo.
25 years ago
Jan. 13, 1998: Faced with the possibility of several more weeks without electricity, desperate ice storm victims have been snatching up generators by the thousands. On Monday alone, Home Depot in Cicero sold 600 to 750 generators — 3,000- to 10,000-watt units that retail for $400 to $2,000 — mostly sold to people in Watertown area said Paul D. Deveno, assistant store manager.
50 years ago
Jan. 13, 1973: Ross W. Baker, former owner of the old Bee Hive store, 144 Court St., will celebrate his 91st birthday Sunday at the Ryan Nursing Home, where he is resident. The store, which had been established in Watertown in October 1884 was the oldest store on Court street to remain the same family and the same location since its founding. The store closed in 1965.
75 years ago
Jan. 13, 1948: Carthage: Miss Ruth M. Higman, who returned in November after serving for the past year with the American Red Cross in Germany and Austria, will leave Wednesday for Washington, D. C., where she expects to be assigned for future service in Japan.
100 years ago
Jan. 13, 1923: A get together banquet of all citizens of Massena, interested in the welfare and improvement of the community in every way, will be held next Tuesday evening. The banquet will begin at 6:20. The board of trade of Massena is the sponsor for the affair.
125 years ago
Jan. 13, 1898: A bargain in prunes. New California prunes, 4 pounds for 25 cents at E. H. Bohl’s.
150 years ago
Jan. 13, 1873: Washington Hall, Thursday evening, one night only: The great Kiralfy ballet, Pantomime and European specialty troupe in the grand spectacular pantomime Humpty Dumpty. Reserved seats, 75 cents.
The world
1942 – Henry Ford patents a soybean car, which is 30% lighter than a regular car.
1942 – World War II: First use of an aircraft ejection seat by a German test pilot in a Heinkel He 280 jet fighter.
1950 – British submarine HMS Truculent collides with an oil tanker in the Thames Estuary, killing 64 men.
1966 – Robert C. Weaver becomes the first African American cabinet member when he is appointed United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.
1968 – Johnny Cash performs live at Folsom State Prison.
1990 – Douglas Wilder becomes the first elected African American governor as he takes office as Governor of Virginia in Richmond, Va.
1991 – Soviet Union troops attack Lithuanian independence supporters in Vilnius, killing 14 people and wounding around 1,000 others.
1993 – Space Shuttle program: Endeavour heads for space for the third time as STS-54 launches from the Kennedy Space Center.
1998 – Alfredo Ormando sets himself on fire in St. Peter’s Square, protesting against homophobia.
2001 – An earthquake hits El Salvador, killing more than 800.
2012 – The passenger cruise ship Costa Concordia sinks off the coast of Italy due to the captain Francesco Schettino’s negligence and irresponsibility. There are 32 confirmed deaths.
2021 – Outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump is impeached for a second time on a charge of incitement of insurrection following the January 6 United States Capitol attack one week prior.
