Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
May 16, 2013: Last weekend’s high winds caused increased water levels on the St. Lawrence River that led to submerged docks and debris and garbage on their lawns for some shoreline residents. Dalton P. Foster, a local water level expert who is also president of the Wilson Hill Association, said he began receiving calls from Wilson Hill residents about water levels late last week. “They went up two to three feet,” he said.
25 years ago
May 16, 1998: State tax officials say smuggling of untaxed American-brand tobacco products back into the United States from Canada through the Akwesasne Mohawk Reservation could become a major problem if the federal government adopts a plan to raise taxes on cigarettes. A bill to raise the federal tax on a pack of cigarettes by $1.10 has been mulled over in the Senate. The increase would push cigarettes to $5 a pack.
50 years ago
May 16, 1973: The S.P.C.A., usually the temporary home for stray dogs and cats has been the home for an unusual stray — a five-week-old bull calf — found April 18 along Route 81. Despite advertisemets on the radio, the Holstein calf has not been claimed by neither his owner nor his mother. If he remains unclaimed he will be kept by the caretaker and his family...with the price of beef what it is...
75 years ago
May 16, 1948: Carthage police cracked down on violators of the vehicle and traffic laws during the month of April, making 19 of the 28 arrests for the monto on vehicular offenses. In the course of their April rounds, the Carthage patrolmen reported ten street lights out, found three doors unlocked, and ran up a police car mileage of 1,703.
100 years ago
May 16, 1923: The coal schooner Jamieson, one of the oldest vessels on the Great Lakes, foundered in 40 feet of water about a maile from Emerald, 45 miles west of here between Amherst Island and the Canadian Shore, yesterday afternoon. Captain Savago with his crew of four men and a woman cook escaped in lifeboats before the vessel sank and made the shore on Amherst Island. It is the first marine diasaster of the season.
125 years ago
May 16, 1898: Possibly the quickest time yet by the paid fire department was made yesterday morning and it was a record breaker in yet another way, for the run was made without any alarm being sent in and the pupulace, save for very few, did not know the department had been called out. A man was boiling paint over an oil stove. The fluid boiled over and in a moment the woodwork of the room ignited and a fierce blaze was in pprogress. D.D. Lyon threw open the window, leaned half out, and gave the alarm by the world of mouth. The members of the paid department were lougning in front of their engine house and heard his outcry and quickly put the fire out.
150 years ago
May 16, 1873: A little girl, of whom we know, went into a city bakery yesterday and inquired for loafer’s bread. Question — for whom was it intended?
The world
1929 – In Hollywood, the first Academy Awards ceremony takes place.
1974 – Josip Broz Tito is elected president for life of Yugoslavia.
1975 – Junko Tabei from Japan becomes the first woman to reach the summit of Mount Everest.
1988 – A report by the Surgeon General of the United States C. Everett Koop states that the addictive properties of nicotine are similar to those of heroin and cocaine.
1991 – Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom addresses a joint session of the United States Congress. She is the first British monarch to address the U.S. Congress.
1997 – Mobutu Sese Seko, the President of Zaire, flees the country.
2003 – In Morocco, 33 civilians are killed and more than 100 people are injured in the Casablanca terrorist attacks.
2005 – Kuwait permits women’s suffrage in a 35–23 National Assembly vote.
2011 – STS-134 (ISS assembly flight ULF6), launched from the Kennedy Space Center on the 25th and final flight for Space Shuttle Endeavour.
2014 – Twelve people are killed in two explosions in the Gikomba market area of Nairobi, Kenya.
