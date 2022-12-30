Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Dec. 30, 2012: With the recent storm and continuing cold weather, the 2013 Winter Carnival should have perfect conditions for many activities, Greater Massena Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Michael J. Gleason said. Weather-dependent activities include the Massena Cup outdoor hockey tournament at the Massena Arena, a snow sculpture contest at the St. Lawrence Centre mall.
25 years ago
Dec. 30, 1997: John W. Otis, Adams, was presented with the Conspicuous Service Cross by Steven Parkinson, state veteran counselor, at the Dulles State Office Building. The medal is given by the state of New York to its veterans in appreciation of their service. Mr. Otis, a veteran of World War II, was wounded on the last day of the war in the Pacific, where he served with the 104th Field Artillery Battery, 27th Infantry Division. He also earned a Purple Heart, presented when he was wounded.
50 years ago
Dec. 30, 1972: Flower Library will present a 30-minute color film, “Living Wilderness,” on Wednesday at 12:15 p.m. A naturalist in the Audubon film shows how the elk, grizzlies, mountain lions, moose, birds, etc. in the U.S. Rockies adapt to the changing environment of hard winters to comparatively easy summers.
75 years ago
Dec. 30, 1947: G. Douglas Longway, Watertown, R.D. 4, has filed a certificate that he is operating the Northern Home Improvement company at 159 Jackson street. Leo Hentz, 1040 LeRay street, has fled a certificate with County Clerk Fred H. Moore showing that he is operating business under the assumed name Hentz Body & Fender Shop at his residence.
100 years ago
Dec. 30, 1922: Gouverneur: Guy Deans, proprietor of Buck’s Sporting Goods store, must be given credit for the purchase of the first 1923 hunting license. The shipment of licenses were received by Town Clerk Harry C. Rogers on Thursday morning and that afternoon Mr. Deans made the purchase.
125 years ago
Dec. 30, 1897: To every customer purchasing a $20 Suit and upwards, we will give to them a beautiful picture, worth $5.00. The pictures are beautifully framed and are now on exhibition at our store, and can be seen at any time. Montgomery & Bernstein, 81/2 Court Street, over Scott Bro’s Store.
150 years ago
Dec. 30, 1872: Alexandria Bay: Stern winter is fast throwing around us his icy chains. Our bays hero are frozen over: also the river is frozen across so as to make crossing good, several teams having already crossed on the ice from our place to Rockport. It is seldom we have crossing this early in the season. The snow is now two feet deep, and more coming.
The world
1902 – The Discovery Expedition under Robert Falcon Scott attained a Farthest South at 82°17S in Antarctica.
1903 – A fire at the Iroquois Theater in Chicago, Ill., kills at least 605.
1916 – Russian mystic and advisor to the Tsar Grigori Yefimovich Rasputin is murdered by a loyalist group led by Prince Felix Yusupov. His frozen, partially-trussed body was discovered in a Petrograd river three days later.
1922 – The Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) is formed.
1996 – Proposed budget cuts by Benjamin Netanyahu spark protests from 250,000 workers who shut down services across Israel.
2005 – Tropical Storm Zeta forms in the open Atlantic Ocean, tying the record for the latest tropical cyclone ever to form in the North Atlantic basin.
2006 – The Indonesian passenger ferry MV Senopati Nusantara sinks in a storm, resulting in at least 400 deaths.
2006 – Former President of Iraq Saddam Hussein is executed.
2009 – A segment of the Lanzhou–Zhengzhou–Changsha pipeline ruptures in Shaanxi, China, and approximately 40,000 gallons of diesel oil flows down the Wei River before finally reaching the Yellow River.
2009 – A suicide bomber kills nine people at Forward Operating Base Chapman, a key facility of the Central Intelligence Agency in Afghanistan.
2013 – More than 100 people are killed when anti-government forces attack key buildings in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo.
