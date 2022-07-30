The north
10 years ago
July 30, 2012: Actor Kirk Douglas and his wife Anne announced a pledge of $5 million to his alma mater St. Lawrence University located in Canton. The endowment will fund the previously-established Kirk Douglas Scholarship fund. Mr. Douglas released a statement to accompany the funding. “We believe caring is sharing.” He graduated from SLU in 1939 as an English major.
25 years ago
July 30, 1997: A judge has dismissed charges of trespassing, unlawful assembly and resisting arrest against a group of Iroquois Confederacy member tax protestors who clashed with police on the Onondaga Nation in May. Defense attorneys argued that state police overstepped their role by entering the reservation lands without invitation. Demonstrators accused the troopers of using excessive force on their group.
50 years ago
July 31, 1972: Attorneys for the American Pilots Association have charged that changes in the Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River pilotage arrangements proposed by Canadians would be in direct conflict with the Great Lakes Pilotage Act. The Cape Vincent-based St. Lawrence Seaway Pilots Association has taken a strong stand against the Canadian proposals.
75 years ago
July 30, 1947: A farmer living two miles north of Lowville reported that he saw a black object resembling a weather balloon floating in an easterly direction toward Carthage about noon. Others on the farm confirmed the sighting. The farmer said the object at first appeared flat to him but that to his mother it seemed round in shape. The mystery object continued to float by on a direct course until it disappeared from view.
100 years ago
July 30, 1922: Saint Lawrence river hazards for passenger ships were brought to mind again when the S.S. Rapids Prince went on the rocks in the Lachine rapids near Montreal with 400 aboard on Sunday. Just a year earlier the sister ship S.S. Rapids King went aground on Barnharts Island at the foot of the Long Sault rapids with 330 passengers aboard after her rudder chain broke as the Sault Rapids were being run.
125 years ago
July 30, 1897: James Carpenter of Cornwall, Ont. who operates a bake shop in Hogansburg was oddly shot while staying overnight at a hotel located on the international boundary line. Running Deer, the hotel’s owner, awoke Mr. Carpenter to inform him that someone was standing outside of his room at a window. Carpenter sat up to look as a man outside was targeted by Running Deer with a pistol, which discharged, and the bullet passed through Carpenter’s arm near the shoulder.
150 years ago
July 30, 1872: The new city directory, to be ready for delivery to-morrow, will contain over 4000 names. As usual the “Smiths” predominate, numbering 63; the Clark family come along next with 27; the Browns, Whites and Greens giving good color in the following record: 19, 16 and 14. Adams family members number 16. Only five people are listed under the letter “Z” for last names.
The world
1609: Beaver Wars: At Ticonderoga (now Crown Point), Samuel de Champlain shoots and kills two Iroquois chiefs on behalf of his native allies.
1619: In Jamestown, Va., the first Colonial European representative assembly in the Americas, the Virginia General Assembly, convenes for the first time.
1729: Founding of Baltimore, Maryland.
1733: The first Masonic Grand Lodge in the future United States is constituted in Massachusetts.
1811: Father Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla, leader of the Mexican insurgency, is executed by the Spanish in Chihuahua City, Mexico.
1859: First ascent of Grand Combin, one of the highest summits in the Alps.
1863: American Indian Wars: Representatives of the United States and tribal leaders including Chief Pocatello (of the Shoshone) sign the Treaty of Box Elder.
1864: American Civil War: Battle of the Crater: Union forces attempt to break Confederate lines at Petersburg, Virginia by exploding a large bomb under their trenches.
1932: Premiere of Walt Disney’s Flowers and Trees, the first cartoon short to use Technicolor and the first Academy Award winning cartoon short.
1945: World War II: Japanese submarine I-58 sinks the USS Indianapolis, killing 883 seamen. Most die during the following four days, until an aircraft notices the survivors.
1956: A joint resolution of the U.S. Congress is signed by President Dwight D. Eisenhower, authorizing In God We Trust as the U.S. national motto.
1962: The Trans-Canada Highway, the then longest national highway in the world, is officially opened.
1965: U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson signs the Social Security Act of 1965 into law, establishing Medicare and Medicaid.
1969: Vietnam War: US President Richard Nixon makes an unscheduled visit to South Vietnam and meets with President Nguyễn Văn Thiệu and U.S. military commanders.
1971: Apollo program: On Apollo 15, David Scott and James Irwin on the Apollo Lunar Module Falcon land on the Moon with the first Lunar Rover.
1974: Watergate scandal: U.S. President Richard Nixon releases subpoenaed White House recordings after being ordered to do so by the Supreme Court of the United States.
1975: Jimmy Hoffa disappears from the parking lot of the Machus Red Fox restaurant in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, a suburb of Detroit, at about 2:30 p.m. He is never seen or heard from again.
2003: In Mexico, the last ‘old style’ Volkswagen Beetle rolls off the assembly line.
