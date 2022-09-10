The north
10 years ago
Sept. 10, 2012: Lowville’s Civil War statue is being refurbished by McKay Lodge Conservation Laboratory Inc. in Oberlin, Ohio. Charlotte Beagle chaired a fundraising effort called Save Our Statue to pay for the zinc monument’s repair, in addition to the project receiving a $142,965 grant from the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation. A rededication ceremony will follow the statue’s return.
25 years ago
Sept. 10, 1997: The Massena Reynolds Metals plant ranks fifth on a list of the heaviest polluters in the region. The Environmental Information Center, based in Washington, D.C. compiled the report. The aluminum-producing plant discharged 380,250 pounds of the suspect substances into the environment in 1995. The pollution has resulted in hormone-disrupting health effects in surrounding resident populations.
50 years ago
Sept. 9, 1972: Camp Drum officials touted a $13,000,000 spending plan for the military installation by 1977. An annual training encampment is concluding, leaving six units on active duty at the base. Existing base barracks will be renovated and new barracks with mess hall for permanent party personnel, as well as a new post headquarters are featured in the projects. Firing ranges are also being enlarged.
75 years ago
Sept. 10, 1947: Canton residents Mr. and Mrs. Howard Jenkins were paid a visit by Canadian Army Brigadier general John Bennett and his wife. The Jenkins family is known for their rearing of championship Gordon setter puppies and their prize Gordon setter Inglehurst Ingenue edged out the second-place Gordon setter owned by the Bennetts at the Ottawa dog show last spring.
100 years ago
Sept. 9, 1922: A stolen automobile from DeFriend Motors of Watertown, 357-59 Arsenal Street, was located in the town of Theresa with an empty gas tank. The 1922 Maxwell was located near the Ganter Farm undamaged. A state trooper recalls two men in the Maxwell asking him this morning about where they might find a gas station.
125 years ago
Sept. 10, 1897: A tent rented by N.D. Smith for $25 from Mr. Peck for use at the Jefferson County fairgrounds was removed by Peck for failure to remit payment. The Gray Brothers sublet a part of the tent to be used as a dance hall. When Peck came for the rent, Smith was unable to pay. The tent removal exposed Smith’s stock of lemonade and fruit to the sun and broke up the dance to the disgust of the Grays.
150 years ago
Sept. 10, 1872: Mr. Warren Ballard is to have charge of the Dominion telegraph office in Watertown.
The world
1573: German pirate Klein Henszlein and 33 of his crew are beheaded in Hamburg.
1547: The Battle of Pinkie, the last full-scale military confrontation between England and Scotland, resulting in a decisive victory for the forces of Edward VI.
1570: Spanish Jesuit missionaries land in present-day Virginia to establish the short-lived Ajacán Mission.
1776: American Revolutionary War: Nathan Hale volunteers to spy for the Continental Army.
1813: The United States defeats a British Fleet at the Battle of Lake Erie during the War of 1812.
1846: Elias Howe is granted a patent for the sewing machine.
1858: George Mary Searle discovers the asteroid 55 Pandora.
1897: Lattimer massacre: A sheriff’s posse kills 19 unarmed striking immigrant miners in Lattimer, Pennsylvania, United States.
1939: World War II: The Canadian declaration of war on Germany receives royal assent.
2008: The Large Hadron Collider at CERN, described as the biggest scientific experiment in history, is powered up in Geneva, Switzerland.
