Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
March 30, 2013: Massena: The Friends of the Robert Moses State Park Nature Center will hold its annual spring break day camp next week, providing area children with a fun way to continue kearning while school is not in session.
25 years ago
March 30, 1998: Indian River Central School leaders may finally compose a full staff to run the high school’s multimillion-dollar theater, built more than a year ago. The theater, one of the north country’s ;largest, has proved too much for one technician to handle, so the committee has sought to add a theater manager position.
50 years ago
March 30, 1973: The Beaver River Central School Teachers’ Association is sponsoring a dance to be held on April 9 from 9 to 1 at the Lowville Elks Club. Music will be by the Clyde Bigness Quartet of Watertown.
75 years ago
March 30, 1948: Members of the West Carthage Volunteer fire department, under the leadership of Fire Chief Howard F. Gruner, are now at work on plans for the 52nd annual convention of the Northern New York Volunteer Firemen’s association to be held this June in West Carthage.
100 years ago
March 30, 1923: Ogdensburg: Fresh ice an inch and half thick covered the harbor yesterday morning as a result of the record breaking cold snap of the previous night, which forced the mercury down to 16 degrees below zero. This reading, which was the lowest hereabouts, was made by Dr. A.D. Fisher, city sanitary inspector, at his home on the boulevard. In shaded spots the temperature remained below the freezing point all day.
125 years ago
March 30, 1898: Watertown: There is a good demand for the best butter for shipment at 14 cents and all the surplus above what the grocers need finds a ready sale at that price. B.M. Ball has made two small shipments this week. Grocers are now generally retailing dairy butter at 18 cents. Eggs are steady at 8 cents. Potatoes remain without much change, prices ranging from 55 cents to 65 cents.
150 years ago
March 30, 1873: Cape Vincent: Owing to the increased demand for cedar shingles this spring. Buckley’s shingle mill will run two saws from April 1st.
The world
1940 – Second Sino-Japanese War: Japan declares Nanking capital of a new Chinese puppet government, nominally controlled by Wang Jingwei.
1944 – World War II: Allied bombers conduct their most severe bombing run on Sofia, Bulgaria.
1944 – Out of 795 Lancasters, Halifaxes and Mosquitos sent to attack Nuremberg, 95 bombers do not return, making it the largest RAF Bomber Command loss of the war.
1945 – World War II: Soviet forces invade Austria and capture Vienna. Polish and Soviet forces liberate Danzig.
1949 – Cold War: A riot breaks out in Austurvöllur square in Reykjavík, when Iceland joins NATO.
1959 – Tenzin Gyatso, the 14th Dalai Lama, flees Tibet for India.
1961 – The Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs is signed in New York City.
1965 – Vietnam War: A car bomb explodes in front of the United States Embassy, Saigon, killing 22 and wounding 183 others.
1967 – Delta Air Lines Flight 9877 crashes at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, killing 19.
1972 – Vietnam War: The Easter Offensive begins after North Vietnamese forces cross into the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) of South Vietnam.
1976 – Israeli-Palestinian conflict: in the first organized response against Israeli policies by a Palestinian collective since 1948, Palestinians create the first Land Day.
1979 – Airey Neave, a British Member of Parliament (MP), is killed by a car bomb as he exits the Palace of Westminster. The Irish National Liberation Army claims responsibility.
1981 – U.S. President Ronald Reagan is shot in the chest outside a Washington, D.C., hotel by John Hinckley, Jr.; three others are wounded in the same incident.
1982 – Space Shuttle program: STS-3 mission is completed with the landing of Columbia at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico.
2002 – The 2002 Lyon car attack takes place.
2008 – Drolma Kyi arrested by Chinese authorities.
2009 – Twelve gunmen attack the Manawan Police Academy in Lahore, Pakistan.
2011 – Min Aung Hlaing is appointed as the Commander-in-Chief of Myanmar’s armed forces.
2017 – SpaceX conducts the world’s first reflight of an orbital class rocket.
2018 – Israeli Army killed 17 Palestinians and wounded 1,400 in Gaza during Land Day protests.
2019 – Pope Francis visits Morocco.
