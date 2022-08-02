Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
August 2, 2012: Watertown Police charged two women with working together to steal a man’s backpack at the Flower Memorial Library. The backpack was stolen from James A. Carrow II of Sherman Street. It has a declared value of $10.
25 years ago
August 2, 1997: National Indian Gaming Commission officials expressed concern over a proposed three-day gambling event in Hogansburg. “Charity Casino Weekend” was proposed to be held by Anthony L. Laughing at his TVI Building which would include blackjack, poker and roulette. A compromise agreement reached between elected tribal government officials and People of the Longhouse has now averted the NIGC concerns.
50 years ago
August 2, 1972: Above-average rainfall has created a “near-critical” situation for Massena farmers bringing in the seasonal hay yield for dairy farm usage. Corn crops have also been affected by the rain levels. Low lying fields have been the worst hit regionally. A second/third hay cut is out of the question for this year, Attempts by farmers to cut the hay early resulted in a number of stuck tractor tires.
75 years ago
August 2, 1947: Frank Ronas of Philadelphia was injured at his farm on the Theresa-Oxbow Road while conveying young heifers from a rented pasture. The livestock got into another nearby pasture amidst the relocation. Ronas was run over by one of the herd and from that point several of the heifers attempted to jump over him as he lay on his back in mud and water after falling on a field rock on his way down.
100 years ago
August 2, 1922: Watertown Police Chief E.J. Singleton reported a crusade within the city against street corner loafing. A complaint by Mrs. Harry Williams of Arsenal Street highlighted the campaign. She charged that a gang of west end youths are in the habit of congregating at the corner of Arsenal and Breen streets, resulting in mischief and attacks on her children. Profane language marks these untoward incidents.
125 years ago
August 2, 1897: Jefferson County farmers from every county town were represented at the Watertown Produce Exchange in reporting wet hay losses from the past two weeks of rainy weather. The total damages are feared to be high; as much as $100,000 if including other related crops. The winter grain stores will also see an impact from the unwieldy weather. The year 1857 has been cited as the last seen of this kind.
150 years ago
August 2, 1872: Tourism is booming at Clayton this season. There are more visitors at this place now than during any previous in its history as a “summer resort.” The Hubbard and Walton Hotels have much to be proud of as should be their owners for maintaining unselfish demeanors on behalf of their guests. Fishing here is probably finer just now than at any other point on the river to add to the accolades.
The world
216 BC: The Carthaginian army led by Hannibal defeats a numerically superior Roman army at the Battle of Cannae.
1776: The signing of the United States Declaration of Independence took place.
1790: The first United States Census is conducted.
1918: The first general strike in Canadian history takes place in Vancouver.
1932: The positron (antiparticle of the electron) is discovered by Carl D. Anderson.
1937: The Marijuana Tax Act of
1939: Albert Einstein and Leo Szilard write a letter to Franklin D. Roosevelt, urging him to begin the Manhattan Project to develop a nuclear weapon.
1943: World War II: The Motor Torpedo Boat PT-109 is rammed by the Japanese destroyer Amagiri and sinks. Lt. John F. Kennedy, future U.S. president, saves all but two of his crew.
1990: Iraq invades Kuwait, eventually leading to the Gulf War.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.