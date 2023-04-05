Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
April 5, 2013: Carthage: The village Board of Trustees approved requests Monday for a veterans’ fundraiser and an event launching the summer food service program. Board members also approved a summer food service program “kickoff” through the Community Action Planning Council of Jefferson County.
25 years ago
April 5, 1998: Massena: About 20 Potsdam State University College students left the classroom behind Saturday and donned hard hats to participate in an unusual environmental field study. The student’s, members of Professor Diana L. Ahmad’s environmental history class, spent the day in the woods cleaning up tree limbs and debris that have littered the cross-country skiing and hiking trails at Robert Moses State Park since the Jan. 7-8 ice storm.
50 years ago
April 5, 1973: Lowville: Clarence E. Woodard has announced he will seek his fifth term as Lewis County Sheriff in the November election. The 25-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Department began service in April, 1948, as undersheriff. He was appointed sheriff in 1961 by Gov. Nelson A. Rockfeller upon the appointment of the late Francis P. Morgan as deputy state commissioner of motor vehicles.
75 years ago
April 5, 1948: Lewis county voters will go to the polls tomorrow to select their party leaders in primary balloting that is regarded as little more than a formality because no opposition exists on either party’s ticket. The possibility that any write-in candidate may be elected is regarded as extremely remote.
100 years ago
April 5, 1923: Governeur boasts of one of the best, if not the best, dairy boards in the country. Since its organization some 16 years ago the Governeur dairy board has acquired a reputation both for its efficient management of its affairs and for its quotations on dairy products. Today the board represents between 35 and 40 factories in this section. The first meeting of the board this session will be held next Saturday night at the St. Lawrence Inn.
125 years ago
April 5, 1898: Bishop Street: The sugar season is drawing to a close. Only a few in this neighborhood tapped their bushes and but little syrup has been made. Although the present cold weather seems favorable the run of sap is very slight.
150 years ago
April 5, 1873: It is departing-the sleighing, we mean. It has been with us so long, we feel almost sorrowful to have it leave. We have had sleighing ever since the middle of November. One hundred and forty days and more, and most of the time it has been excellent. One hundred and forty days! Just think of it; and then look forward that length of time. You will be carried almost through the Summer!
The world
1977 – The U.S. Supreme Court rules that congressional legislation that diminished the size of the Sioux people’s reservation thereby destroyed the tribe’s jurisdictional authority over the area in Rosebud Sioux Tribe v. Kneip.
1991 – An ASA EMB 120 crashes in Brunswick, Georgia, killing all 23 aboard including Sen. John Tower and astronaut Sonny Carter.
1992 – Alberto Fujimori, president of Peru, dissolves the Peruvian congress by military force.
1999 – Two Libyans suspected of bringing down Pan Am Flight 103 in 1988 are handed over for eventual trial in the Netherlands.
2007 – The cruise ship MS Sea Diamond strikes a volcanic reef near Nea Kameni and sinks the next day. Two passengers were never recovered and are presumed dead.
2010 – Twenty-nine coal miners are killed in an explosion at the Upper Big Branch Mine in West Virginia.
2018 – Agents with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raid a slaughterhouse in Tennessee, detaining nearly 100 undocumented Hispanic workers in one of the largest workplace raids in the history of the United States.
