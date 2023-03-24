Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
March 24, 2013: Get ready to digest news on the go, readers, because the Watertown Daily Times is now available on hand-held mobile devices.
25 years ago
March 24, 1998: Carthage: Closing the Avery Road trash transfer site is no longer an option to reduce rising costs. About 25 transfer site users attended a public hearing Monday night to advocate keeping it open.
50 years ago
March 24, 1973: Harrisville Central School personnel honored retiring Everett Powers, high school custodian for nearly 30 years, with a dinner at Newton Falls Hotel.
75 years ago
March 24, 1948: Lowville lodge No. 134 F. and A.M. will celebrate the 100th anniversary of its founding on Sunday, June 13th, Russell R. Zeller, master, announced today. Mr. Zeller will act as general chairman of the centenary committees in charge of plans for the celebration.
100 years ago
March 24, 1923: Bus lines running out of Ogdensburg, which have been idle the past two months, are expected to resume operations next week, as the roads are now in passable condition.
125 years ago
March 24, 1898: Maple sugar yield in Lewis County thus far has been light, and present prospects are not good for the sugar maker. From 6 to 7 cents is paid for sugar, and 50 to 60 cents per gallon for syrup at Lowville.
150 years ago
March 24, 1873: LaFargeville: We had been having some genuine maple sugar weather this week — cold frosty nights, and warm sunshiny days, with a beautiful sky overhead and horrible mud underfoot — wheeled vehicles were coming into fashion again, and this delightful state of things seemed likely to continue; but how vain are all earthly hope and expectations!
The world
1999 – Kosovo War: NATO began attacks on Yugoslavia without United Nations Security Council (UNSC) approval, marking the first time NATO has attacked a sovereign country.
1999 – A lorry carrying margarine and flour catches fire inside the Mont Blanc Tunnel, creating an inferno that kills 38 people.
2003 – The Arab League votes 21–1 in favor of a resolution demanding an end to the 2003 invasion of Iraq.
2008 – Bhutan officially becomes a democracy, with its first ever general election.
2015 – Germanwings Flight 9525 crashes in the French Alps in an apparent pilot mass murder-suicide, killing all 150 people on board.
2018 – Syrian civil war: The Turkish Armed Forces (TAF) and Syrian National Army (SNA) take full control of Afrin District, marking the end of the Afrin offensive.[78]2018 – Students across the United States stage the March for Our Lives demanding gun control in response to the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.
2019 – Jakarta MRT, a rapid transit system in Jakarta, began operation.
