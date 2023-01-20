Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Jan. 20, 2013: When it comes to teaching the importance of success and legacy, Jefferson Community College is getting as close to the source as possible. Martin Luther King III is headlining JCC’s “Evening of Music and Conversation.”
25 years ago
Jan. 20, 1998: Lowville: Lewis County escaped the worst effects of the recent storm that crippled some of its neighbors, but losses were substantial in one sector: snowmobiling. Lewis County business owners say they are fortunate in light of the physical damage, lost sales and other troubles suffered by people and businesses across more northern counties from the Jan. 7-8 ice storm. But Lewis County businesses catering to snowmobiling tourists were largely shut down for about two weeks, they said.
50 years ago
Jan. 20, 1973: Carthage: Henry Melum, owner of Crescent Jewelers, 271 State St., confirmed reports today that he has purchased the former Branaugh Memorial Boys Club building at 264 State St., for $10,000.
75 years ago
Jan. 20, 1948: Lowville: Licenses for 109 dogs have been purchased at the office of Town Clerk William Kilburn up to Monday morning. A total of 444 dogs of which 396 were over six months and must be licensed were reported for the town of Lowville as a result of the December census taken by Donald E. Tisse, Stewart street. All dogs over six months of age must be licensed by Feb. 10.
100 years ago
Jan. 20, 1923: Lowville: There seems to be an epidemic of hiccuping again in this village, several people having been afflicted with them during the past week, one merchant hiccuping almost continuously for 10 days.
125 years ago
Jan. 20, 1898: About 25 men, polishers and other employees of the Davidson Marble Co. quit work this morning because they had not received the back pay due them from the company. Two fo the employees, who said they were delegated by other men to secure counsel and commence actions against the company for their pay, visited a lawyer’s office this afternoon and would return with a list of claimants and the amounts of the claims, and would at once commence action to enforce payment. The claims they thought, would aggregate $800 to $1,000.
150 years ago
Jan. 20, 1873: To rent- A good house with barn, etc, in good location, on Massey St., five minutes walk from the Post Office. Terms reasonable. Enquire at D. Frink & Sons Coal Office.
The world
1909 – Newly formed automaker General Motors (GM) buys into the Oakland Motor Car Company, which later becomes GM’s long-running Pontiac division.
1929 – The first full-length talking motion picture filmed outdoors, “In Old Arizona,” is released.
1936 – King George V of the United Kingdom dies. His eldest son succeeds to the throne, becoming Edward VIII. The title Prince of Wales is not used for another 22 years.
1937 – Franklin D. Roosevelt and John Nance Garner are sworn in for their second terms as U.S. president and U.S. vice president; it is the first time a Presidential Inauguration takes place on January 20 since the 20th Amendment changed the dates of presidential terms.
1941 – A German officer is killed in Bucharest, Romania, sparking a rebellion and pogrom by the Iron Guard, killing 125 Jews and 30 soldiers.
1945 – World War II: Germany begins the evacuation of 1.8 million people from East Prussia, a task which will take nearly two months.
1961 – John F. Kennedy is inaugurated the 35th president of the United States of America, becoming the youngest man to be elected into that office, and the first Catholic.
1972 – Pakistan launches its nuclear weapons program, a few weeks after its defeat in the Bangladesh Liberation War, as well as the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.
1973 – Amílcar Cabral, leader of the independence movement in Guinea-Bissau and Cape Verde, is assassinated in Conakry, Guinea.
1974 – China gains control over all the Paracel Islands after a military engagement between the naval forces of China and South Vietnam.
1981 – Twenty minutes after Ronald Reagan is inaugurated as the 40th President of the United States of America, Iran releases 52 American hostages.
1986 – In the United States, Martin Luther King Jr. Day is celebrated as a federal holiday for the first time.
1986 – Leabua Jonathan, Prime Minister of Lesotho, is ousted from power in a coup d’état led by General Justin Lekhanya.
1990 – Protests in Azerbaijan, part of the Dissolution of the Soviet Union.
1991 – Sudan’s government imposes Islamic law nationwide, worsening the civil war between the country’s Muslim north and Christian south.
1992 – Air Inter Flight 148, an Airbus A320-111, crashes into a mountain near Strasbourg, France, killing 87 of the 96 people on board.
2001 – President of the Philippines Joseph Estrada is ousted in a nonviolent four-day revolution, and is succeeded by Gloria Macapagal Arroyo.
2009 – Barack Obama is inaugurated as the 44th President of the United States of America, becoming the first African-American President of the United States.
2009 – A protest movement in Iceland culminates as the 2009 Icelandic financial crisis protests start.
2018 – A group of four or five gunmen attack The Inter-Continental Hotel in Kabul, Afghanistan, sparking a 12-hour battle. The attack kills 40 people and injures many others.
2018 – Syrian civil war: The Government of Turkey announces the initiation of the Afrin offensive and begins shelling Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) positions in Afrin Region.
2021 – Joe Biden is inaugurated as the 46th p[resident of the United States of America. At 78, he becomes the oldest person ever inaugurated. Kamala Harris becomes the first female vice president of the United States.
