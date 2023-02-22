Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Feb. 22, 2013: A developer has expressed interest in acquiring and redeveloping the soon-to-be vacant Mercy Care Center of Northern New York complex on Stone Street. Donald W. Rutherford, CEO of the Watertown Local Development Corp., said Thursday that an unidentified developer approached his contact at GE Capital.
25 years ago
Feb. 22, 1998: A Potsdam couple who have spent their leisure time over the past 20 years studying birds around the world spent this weekend at home taking part in a first-of-its-kind national bird count.
50 years ago
Feb. 22, 1973: Canton: The history of black pilots in the United States Army Air Corps, “Tuskegee Airmen: The First Generation,” will be broadcast each day during the week of February over WSLU-FM each weekday at 5 p.m.
75 years ago
Feb. 22, 1948: The faculty of Copenhagen Central School will present a three-act play, “Lavender and Old Lace”, Friday evening at8:15 in the school auditorium.
100 years ago
Feb. 22, 1923: Massena: A visit to the ice jam in the St. Lawrence River from Waddington to Coles Creek shows that the jam and the damage done thereby is not as serious as reported from some sources.
125 years ago
Feb. 22, 1898: Carthage: The party at Fargo’s hotel last night drew a large crowd from the village. Sleigh load after sleigh load went out there. Most of them got home about 4 o’clock.
150 years ago
Feb. 22, 1873: Clayton: The M.E. society have very wisely concluded to build a new house for the furuture residence of their ministers. The old parsonage, like David of old, has “served his generation,” and the trustees have let out to the responsible parties, the building of a house that will be an ornament to the village, and an honor to the Methodist church.
The world
1959 – Lee Petty wins the first Daytona 500.
1980 – Miracle on Ice: In Lake Placid, N.Y., the United States hockey team defeats the Soviet Union hockey team 4–3.
1983 – The notorious Broadway flop “Moose Murders” opens and closes on the same night at the Eugene O’Neill Theatre.
2011 – New Zealand’s second deadliest earthquake strikes Christchurch, killing 185 people.
2012 – A train crash in Buenos Aires, Argentina, kills 51 people and injures 700 others.
2018 – A man throws a grenade at the U.S embassy in Podgorica, Montenegro. He dies at the scene from a second explosion, with no one else hurt.
