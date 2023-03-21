Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
March 21, 2013: Constableville: Looking for an old school building? All you need is $75,000 and a dream. The Board of Education on Tuesday approved listing the 12.1- acre properrty, featuring a two-story former school building and small bus garage, with Good Morning Realty, Lowville, at the recently appraised price of $75,000.
25 years ago
March 21, 1998: Officials of local trucking firms that serve Massena’s industries say they support the idea of a four-lane highway in northern St. Lawrence County. The county Board of Legislator’s Infrastructure and Planning Committee this week passed a resolution supporting repairs of a 9-mile stretch of Route 37 between Ogdensburg and Morristown, and long-term planning “for an improved transportation infrastructure to significantly increase economic development opportunities.”
50 years ago
March 21, 1973: Canton: Unofficial tallies for Tuesday’s village elections show most incumbents in St. Lawrence, Franklin and Essex counties returned to office, with the notable exception of Saranac Lake, where a female Democrat newcomer bumped an incumbent male Republican for a seat on the board of trustees.
75 years ago
March 21, 1948: Carthage: There will be an Easter dance Saturday evening between 9 and 12 in the gymnasium of the Branaugh Memorial Boys’ club. Music will be provided by Bill Weekes and his orchestra.
100 years ago
March 21, 1923: Trout streams of Jefferson county will be stocked with as high as half a million fingerlings annually if plans of the Jefferson County Forest, Fish and Game League discussed at a meeting in the chamber of commerce Tuesday night go through.
125 years ago
March 21, 1898: The Foresters of Chaumont are preparing to have a sugar social and supper at their new court rooms on Tuesday evening. An attempt will be made to equal the sumptuous repast served by the order on a previous occasion, which was a great success. There will be good music and other kinds of entertainment. Everybody is invited.
150 years ago
March 21, 1873: Adams: The Belleville Orchestra, assisted by Misses Anna Fox, of Whitestown Seminary, Tina Salisbury, of this place, and some young ladies from Belleville, will give a concert at the Institute Chapel on Friday evening, under the management of L.A. Hawes. The orchestra gained a fine reputation and will no doubt have a good house.
The world
1945 – World War II: Operation Carthage: Royal Air Force planes bomb Gestapo headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. They also accidentally hit a school, killing 125 civilians.
1945 – World War II: Bulgaria and the Soviet Union successfully complete their defense of the north bank of the Drava River as the Battle of the Transdanubian Hills concludes.
1946 – The Los Angeles Rams sign Kenny Washington, making him the first African American player in professional American football since 1933.
1952 – Alan Freed presents the Moondog Coronation Ball, the first rock and roll concert, in Cleveland, Ohio.
1960 – Apartheid: Sharpeville massacre, South Africa: Police open fire on a group of black South African demonstrators, killing 69 and wounding 180.
1963 – Alcatraz Federal Penitentiary (in California) closes.
1965 – Ranger program: NASA launches Ranger 9, the last in a series of unmanned lunar space probes.
1965 – Martin Luther King Jr. leads 3,200 people on the start of the third and finally successful civil rights march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama.
1968 – Battle of Karameh in Jordan between the Israel Defense Forces and the combined forces of the Jordanian Armed Forces and PLO.
1970 – The first Earth Day proclamation is issued by Joseph Alioto, Mayor of San Francisco.
1970 – San Diego Comic-Con, the largest pop and culture festival in the world, hosts its inaugural event.
1980 – Cold War: U.S. President Jimmy Carter announces a United States boycott of the 1980 Summer Olympics in Moscow to protest the Soviet–Afghan War.
1983 – The first cases of the 1983 West Bank fainting epidemic begin; Israelis and Palestinians accuse each other of poison gas, but the cause is later determined mostly to be psychosomatic.
1986 – Debi Thomas became the first African American to win the World Figure Skating Championships
1989 – Transbrasil Flight 801 crashes into a slum near São Paulo/Guarulhos International Airport, killing 25 people.
1990 – Namibia becomes independent after 75 years of South African rule.
1994 – The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change enters into force.
1999 – Bertrand Piccard and Brian Jones become the first to circumnavigate the Earth in a hot air balloon.
2000 – Pope John Paul II makes his first ever pontifical visit to Israel.
2006 – The social media site Twitter is founded.
2019 – The 2019 Xiangshui chemical plant explosion occurs, killing at least 47 people and injuring 640 others.
2022 – China Eastern Airlines Flight 5735 crashes in Guangxi, China, killing 132 people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.