Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Jan. 27, 2013: SUNY Potsdam students piled into buses and vans and set off to volunteer their time Saturday, helping the Salvation Army, Helping Hands and other groups for the college’s first Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service. More than 100 students volunteered for the event.
25 years ago
Jan. 27, 1998: Philadelphia: Indian River Central School was back in session today after having been closed since Jan. 8 because of the ice storm - longer than any other school district in Jefferson County.
50 years ago
Jan. 27, 1973: Girl Scouts throughout Jefferson, Lewis and St, Lawrence Counties will be taking orders for their annual cookie sale from Feb. 9 to 26. Deliveries will be made from April 6 to 16. Funds raised through the cookie sale help maintain and equip Girl Scout camps such as the local Camp Trefoil near Harrisville and Whispering Pines near South Colton, as well as a number of day camps.
75 years ago
Jan. 27, 1948: The cake walk sponsored by the Columbian Squires Friday night in Lowville academy netted $40 for the March of Dimes. Cakes were furnished by the mothers of the Squires.
100 years ago
Jan. 27, 1923: The snow has so blocked the state road between Canton and Ogdensburg that the bus line is temporarily discontinued, though heavy trucks have been getting through since the thaw on Sunday. Skating, which was particularly good on the river the first of the week, has been somewhat spoiled by the snow fall.
125 years ago
Jan. 27, 1898: Few Organizations in Watertown can show as good a business record as that of the Woman’s Auxiliary to the City hospital, which has just added 50 new members, set aside $500 toward a building fund and given nearly $700 toward the maintenance and furnishing of the hospital in the past year. The organization has the confidence of the people and the assurance of their support.
150 years ago
Jan. 27, 1873: Watertown: Our townsman, Mr. John S. Fiske, is the author of a revised, or condensed edition of “Taine’s English Literature.” It is a work of great merit. The substance of two volumes, by Taine, are condensed into one, by Fiske, showing skilled editing and carful labor. Sterling and Mosher have the book.
The world
1951 – Nuclear testing at the Nevada Test Site begins with Operation Ranger.
1967 – Apollo program: Astronauts Gus Grissom, Ed White and Roger Chaffee are killed in a fire during a test of their Apollo 1 spacecraft at the Kennedy Space Center, Fla.
1967 – Cold War: The Soviet Union, the United States, and the United Kingdom sign the Outer Space Treaty in Washington, D.C., banning deployment of nuclear weapons in space, and limiting the usage of the Moon and other celestial bodies to peaceful purposes.
1973 – The Paris Peace Accords officially ends the Vietnam War. Colonel William Nolde is killed in action becoming the conflict’s last recorded American combat casualty.
1980 – Through cooperation between the U.S. and Canadian governments, six American diplomats secretly escape hostilities in Iran in the culmination of the Canadian Caper.
1983 – The pilot shaft of the Seikan Tunnel, the world’s longest sub-aqueous tunnel (53.85 km) between the Japanese islands of Honshū and Hokkaidō, breaks through.
1996 – In a military coup, Colonel Ibrahim Baré Maïnassara deposes the first democratically elected president of Niger, Mahamane Ousmane.
1996 – Germany first observes the International Holocaust Remembrance Day.
2002 – An explosion at a military storage facility in Lagos, Nigeria, kills at least 1,100 people and displaces over 20,000 others.
2003 – The first selections for the National Recording Registry are announced by the Library of Congress.
2010 – The 2009 Honduran constitutional crisis ends when Porfirio Lobo Sosa becomes the new President of Honduras.
2010 – Apple announces the iPad.
2011 – Arab Spring: The Yemeni Revolution begins as over 16,000 protestors demonstrate in Sana’a.
2011 – Within Ursa Minor, H1504+65, a white dwarf with the hottest known surface temperature in the universe at 200,000 K, was documented.
2013 – Two hundred and forty-two people die in a nightclub fire in the Brazilian city of Santa Maria, Rio Grande do Sul.
2014 – Rojava conflict: The Kobanî Canton declares its autonomy from the Syrian Arab Republic.
2017 – A naming ceremony for the chemical element tennessine takes place in the United States.
