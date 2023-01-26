Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Jan. 26, 2013: Throughout Jean A. Bilow’s time at the Jefferson County Public Health Service, she has seen both the agency and the health-care industry evolve to focus on prevention and keeping people healthy. Now, after dedicating most of her life to healthcare and the past 38 years to the agency, she will retire as the agency’s executive director.
25 years ago
Jan. 26, 1998: Potsdam: The world’s first Moonlink Mission took place one day last week at Clarkson University despite the aftereffects of the paralyzing ice storm. Moonlink is an educational outreach program with NASA’s Lunar Prospector Mission and Space Explorer’s INC., which links students with the Lunar Prospector through the internet.
50 years ago
Jan. 26, 1973: The New Bremen Volunteer Fire Department will begin training its newly organized K-9 corps this spring. Duchess Paddelfoot, a 17-month-old female, and Sparky, a 4-month-old male, will be trained in search and rescue for Lewis County and Northern New York.
75 years ago
Jan. 26, 1948: Potsdam: For the first time in history, ice cutting on the Racquette river in this village for customers here a and in other north country communities by Harry A. Bullard, owner of the Community Ice Cream Company, will not be undertaken this season.
100 years ago
Jan. 26, 1923: Lowville: The annual meeting of the Lewis County highway department was held yesterday at the court house and was well attended considering the condition of the roads. Of the 18 towns of the county, 14 supervisors, 12 town superintendents and six towns clerks were present, the total attendance being approximately 100.
125 years ago
Jan. 26, 1898: Today the Times is able to announce that a beet sugar factory for Watertown seems to be assured. For several weeks Mr. Casey of Syracuse, has been quietly at work in working up the project for locating factory here and the movement has progressed so far that a location has been engaged for the factory.
150 years ago
Jan. 26, 1873: Adams: We might write lots about the weather, but will simply say we have lots of it, (weather) of the roughest kind, and it still keeps coming. Wednesday was a pleasant day however, and our village was very business like.
The world
1949 – The Hale telescope at Palomar Observatory sees first light under the direction of Edwin Hubble, becoming the largest aperture optical telescope (until BTA-6 is built in 1976).
1950 – The Constitution of India comes into force.
, forming a republic. Rajendra Prasad is sworn in as the first President of India. Observed as Republic Day in India.
1952 – Black Saturday in Egypt: rioters burn Cairo’s central business district, targeting British and upper-class Egyptian businesses.
1956 – Soviet Union cedes Porkkala back to Finland.
1959 – The 41-acre (17 ha) Chain Island is listed for sale by the California State Lands Commission, with a minimum bid of $5,226.
1962 – Ranger 3 is launched to study the Moon. The space probe later misses the moon by 22,000 miles (35,400 km).
1966 – The three Beaumont children disappear from a beach in Glenelg, South Australia, resulting in one of the country’s largest-ever police investigations.
1972 – JAT Flight 367 is destroyed by a terrorist bomb, killing 27 of the 28 people on board the DC-9. Flight attendant Vesna Vulović survives with critical injuries.
1974 – Turkish Airlines Flight 301 crashes during takeoff from Izmir Cumaovası Airport (now İzmir Adnan Menderes Airport), killing 66 of the 73 people on board the Fokker F28 Fellowship.
1986 – The Ugandan government of Tito Okello is overthrown by the National Resistance Army, led by Yoweri Museveni.
1991 – Mohamed Siad Barre is removed from power in Somalia, ending centralized government, and is succeeded by Ali Mahdi.
1998 – Lewinsky scandal: On American television, U.S. President Bill Clinton denies having had “sexual relations” with former White House intern Monica Lewinsky.
2001 – The 7.7 Mw Gujarat earthquake shakes Western India, leaving 13,805–20,023 dead and about 166,800 injured.
2001 – Diane Whipple, a lacrosse coach, is killed in a dog attack in San Francisco, which clarified the meaning of implied malice murder.
2009 – Rioting breaks out in Antananarivo, Madagascar, sparking a political crisis that will result in the replacement of President Marc Ravalomanana with Andry Rajoelina.
2009 – Nadya Suleman gives birth to the world’s first surviving octuplets.
2015 – An aircraft crashes at Los Llanos Air Base in Albacete, Spain, killing 11 people and injuring 21 others.
2015 – Syrian civil war: The People’s Protection Units (YPG) recaptures the city of Kobanî from the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), marking a turning point in the Siege of Kobanî.
2020 – A Sikorsky S-76B flying from John Wayne Airport to Camarillo Airport crashes in Calabasas, 30 miles west of Los Angeles, killing all nine people on board, including former five-time NBA champion Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant.
2021 – Protesters and farmers storm the Red Fort near Delhi, clashing with police. One protester is killed and more than 80 police officers are injured.
