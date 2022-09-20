Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Sept. 20, 2012: Lewis County’s new police dog has arrived and will begin local training before joining the active force. Wyman, a 14-month-old German shepherd from Czechoslovakia, arrived last week and began training with his handler, Deputy Daryl R. Ortlieb. The canine will be a dual-purpose dog, trained in both drug detection and patrol/tracking. A 2006 Dodge Durango has been refurbished as a K-9 patrol truck.
25 years ago
Sept. 20, 1997: St. Lawrence County D.A. Jerome J. Richards and two members of his staff escaped injury when his car hit a deer near DeKalb Junction. The party was enroute to Watertown for a state Department of Correctional Services seminar when the accident took place. The group continued on to their destination and were able to return to Canton in Mr. Richard’s 1995 Buick Riviera, despite extensive damage.
50 years ago
Sept. 20, 1972: Watertown has joined dozens of cities throughout the country that are making use of 24-hour a day automated total-teller banking services. The service, the first of its kind in Northern New York, is available at the Arsenal Street Branch of Marine Midland Bank-Northern. A demonstration unit is at the main office of the bank. Each banking card is issued with 1,000 uses and may be renewed.
75 years ago
Sept. 20, 1947: Major league baseball scouts who have been here on numerous occasions to look over Watertown players have praised the play of Bill Doyle, Fred Gerken, Mike Zanovitch and some of the other team members. The scouts have expressed pleasure at the manner in which they have handled themselves as Border League competitors. The work of Dick LIbby, Frank Fanovich and Ray Vincelette has also been noted.
100 years ago
Sept. 20, 1922: Undersheriff Brumley C. Wilde is investigating the theft of $140 from a laborer employed by the Smith Brothers Construction company on the Antwerp-Carthage road. The theft was made last night but no suspect has been identified. The company camp is the first one on the road and located about eight miles from the village. The man missed his money this morning despite a thorough search of his bunk.
125 years ago
Sept. 20, 1897: Diamond island attracted quite a number of people yesterday. Next year a summer hotel will probably be running in its proximity, while on the island a large pavilion will be erected. The island is pleasantly located within the city limits and therefore is a desirable place for picnic parties.
150 years ago
Sept. 20, 1872: A row occurred at a dance in Canton at the Minor Hall last night in which three men were stabbed by a man named A. Amloc, a saloon keeper of Potsdam. The following parties were stabbed: Ed Roan, Canton, employed in a livery stable, Mat McCormick, Canton, employed as a farmer and Mick Volny, an employee in Leving’s chair factory at Potsdam. All were stabbed in the side, but will recover fully.
The world
1187: Saladin begins the Siege of Jerusalem.
1260: The Great Prussian Uprising among the old Prussians begins against the Teutonic Knights.
1737: The finish of the Walking Purchase which forces the cession of 1.2 million acres (4,860 km2) of Lenape-Delaware tribal land to the Pennsylvania Colony.
1857: The Indian Rebellion of 1857 ends with the recapture of Delhi by troops loyal to the East India Company.
1860: The future King Edward VII of the United Kingdom begins the first visit to North America by a Prince of Wales.
1863: American Civil War: The Battle of Chickamauga, in northwestern Georgia, ends in a Confederate victory.
1881: U.S. President Chester A. Arthur is sworn in upon the death of James A. Garfield the previous day.
1893: Charles Duryea and his brother road-test the first American-made gasoline-powered automobile.
1973: Billie Jean King beats Bobby Riggs in the Battle of the Sexes tennis match at the Houston Astrodome.
1973: Singer Jim Croce, songwriter and musician Maury Muehleisen and four others die when their light aircraft crashes on takeoff at Natchitoches Regional Airport in Louisiana.
1982: NFL season: American football players in the National Football League begin a 57-day strike.
2019: Roughly four million people, mostly students, demonstrate across the world to address climate change. Sixteen-year-old Greta Thunberg from Sweden leads the demonstration in New York City.
