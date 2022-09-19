Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Sept. 19, 2012: The Masonic Temple’s new owner will have to spend between $25,000 and $30,000 just to make the Washington Street landmark’s exterior safe enough for the public. Last week, City Engineer Kurt W. Hauk threatened to forbid the public from going in the building until the work is completed. The building would be converted to an educational and performing arts center once repairs are completed.
25 years ago
Sept. 19, 1997: St. Lawrence University student Benjamin Reuter, Scarsdale, was charged in the Village of Canton with second-degree criminal mischief after damaging a newly installed sculpture on campus. Reuter is alleged to have unbolted the kinetic artwork from its pedestal, causing the large stainless steel structure to topple over, damaging cube components of the piece which had moved with the wind.
50 years ago
Sept. 19, 1972: State Police and Conservation officers , aided by helicopter support, continued combing Peavine swamp near Cranberry Lake in a search for Leon A. Didas, 33, Calcium Road, Watertown. Mr. Didas disappeared Friday after he traveled to the swamp region on a deer scouting trip and he was reported overdue by his wife on Saturday. 100 searchers using bloodhounds sought his trail in the dense terrain.
75 years ago
Sept. 19, 1947: Jefferson county fairgrounds was the scene of a fire which destroyed the 1,800 seat wooden grandstand five hours after the final baseball game of the Border League season was played there. The 70-year-old structure had been filled with fans for the game between Watertown and Ogdensburg on Thursday. Nearby horse stalls were evacuated after one briefly caught fire amidst the wind-driven blaze.
100 years ago
Sept. 19, 1922: The Roamax Film corporation has been filming some scenes on the lawn in front of the home of Neal Sackett at Cape Vincent. Mrs. Walter H. Barber of Watertown is appearing in some of the scenes. Filming will continue inside of the village this week. Three child actors also are appearing in the moving picture and Mr. W.H. Barber is headed to New York City to bring them back for the filming.
125 years ago
Sept. 18, 1897: A light frost visited this region last night, the first of the autumn season. A few tender vines were affected, but farmers in Watertown today report the corn crop was unharmed.
150 years ago
Sept. 19, 1872: Watertown was well excited last night from centre to circumference, and one of the largest crowds gathered on the Square that was ever seen there. The occasion was interesting and novel, and one that seldom occurs. Nothing less than two rival political meetings constituted the attraction, each party with a procession of its own, a band of its own and a speaker’s stand of its own.
The world
1676: Jamestown is burned to the ground by the forces of Nathaniel Bacon during Bacon’s Rebellion.
1777: American Revolutionary War: British forces win a tactically expensive victory over the Continental Army in the First Battle of Saratoga.
1778: The Continental Congress passes the first United States federal budget.
1863: American Civil War: The first day of the Battle of Chickamauga, in northwestern Georgia, the bloodiest two-day battle of the conflict, and the only significant Confederate victory in the war’s Western Theater.
1864: American Civil War: Union troops under Philip Sheridan defeat a Confederate force commanded by Jubal Early. With over 50,000 troops engaged, it was the largest battle fought in the Shenandoah Valley.
1944: World War II: The Battle of Hürtgen Forest begins. It would become the longest individual battle that the U.S. Army has ever fought, lasting until Dec. 16, 1944.
1976: Two Imperial Iranian Air Force F-4 Phantom II jets fly out to investigate an unidentified flying object, when both independently lose instrumentation and communications as they approach, only to have them restored upon withdrawal.
1982: Scott Fahlman posts the first documented emoticons :-) and :-( on the Carnegie Mellon University bulletin board system.
1991: Ötzi the Iceman is discovered in the Alps on the border between Italy and Austria.
1995: The Washington Post and The New York Times publish the Unabomber manifesto.
2010: The leaking oil well in the Deepwater Horizon oil spill is sealed.
