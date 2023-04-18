Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
April 18, 2013: Cape Vincent: Gregory P. and Todd W. Mason, brothers and co-owners of River Haven Farm, used to commonly spend more than 10 hours a day milking cows. That laborious schedule ended March 15 with the arrival of a pair of sophisticated milk robots. The Masons said Tuesday their lifestyle has greatly improved thanks to the automatic technology that runs 24 hours a day, seven days a week at a milking parlor designed and built last year for the equipment.
25 years ago
April 18, 1998: Jefferson County’s costs associated with the January ice storm have reached $2 million, said Scott A. Schrader, deputy county administrator. Despite the large bill the county will be responsible for only about $250,000 of the $2 million, Mr. Schrader said. The rest should be covered by the state and federal governments.
50 years ago
April 18, 1973: A new record high in production for a 24-hour period was posted Saturday by the Deferiet mill of St. Regis Paper Co. The mill manufactured 544.41 tons of machine finished paper in the 24-hour period to turn out 546.91 tons of saleable paper counting the supply already on the machines at the start of the day’s operation. The previous record was 537.39 tons of finished paper and 529.92 tons of saleable paper.
75 years ago
April 18, 1948: The annual meeting of the third district of the Norther New York Federation of Women’s clubs will be held Saturday afternoon in the United Christian church, West Carthage, with Mrs. W. Roy van Allen, chairman, presiding. More than 100 women representing 17 women’s clubs and societies in the district are expected to attend, with three official delegates being sent by each group.
100 years ago
April 18, 1923: The first Salvation Army wedding in Carthage will take place this evening in the Salvation Hall at 8. The bride will be attired in a brown suit and will wear a black hat. She will carry a large bouquet of white carnations. The matron of honor will be dress in Salvation Army uniform and will carry pink carnations. They will be married under a large white bell. Clyde Henderson played the wedding march.
125 years ago
April 18, 1898: Watertown: During the past winter a very successful class in carriage drafting has been conducted in the educational department of the Young Men’s Christian association. After the closing session last Friday evening the class presented to Ira Teeter, their teacher, a beautiful silver headed cane.
150 years ago
April 18, 1873: A few tubs of butter were brought to Lowville last week in hand sleds, one or two a distance of six miles. Lowville estimates that according to her population she has more dogs than any other village in the state.
The world
1947 – Operation Big Bang, the largest non-nuclear man-made explosion up to that time, destroys bunkers and military installations on the North Sea island of Heligoland, Germany.
1949 – The Republic of Ireland Act comes into force, declaring Éire to be a republic and severing Ireland’s “association” with the Commonwealth of Nations.
1955 – Twenty-nine nations meet at Bandung, Indonesia, for the first Asian-African Conference.
1980 – The Republic of Zimbabwe (formerly Rhodesia) comes into being, with Canaan Banana as the country’s first President. The Zimbabwean dollar replaces the Rhodesian dollar as the official currency.
1988 – The United States launches Operation Praying Mantis against Iranian naval forces in the largest naval battle since World War II.
1988 – In Israel, John Demjanjuk is sentenced to death for war crimes committed in World War II, although the verdict is later overturned.
2019 – A redacted version of the Mueller report is released to the United States Congress and the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.