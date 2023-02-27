Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Feb. 27, 2013: Philadelphia: First Student’s bus contract with the Indian River Central School District will include cost-saving benefits and a tighter contract than Watertown-based Freeman Bus Corp. provided. The new five-year contract starts July 1 with the Cincinnati-based company, will save the district enough money to add bus runs and includes specifics the previous contract lacked, including the requiremnt for a performace bond, driver penalities and training.
25 years ago
Feb. 27, 1998: As Watertown officials examine how to handle picking up ice storm-related debris this spring, they also will consider accepting other bulky trash items. City officials will consider a curbside pickup plan in which the resident would cover some or all of the cost, Mr. Hiller said. Another option would be to set up several drop-off locations.
50 years ago
Feb. 27, 1973: The Lowville Fish and Game Club championship snowmobile races will be held Sunday at the Lowville fairgrounds. The races, open to all drivers will include all classes Entries will open at 7 a.m. and close at 11 a.m. for stock sleds and close at 1 for modified sleds.
75 years ago
Feb. 27, 1948: Gouverneur: Agreement on a 1948 contract between the International Talc Company of New York City and Gouverneur and Federal Union 22727, American Federation of Labor, is expected within a few days, it was disclosed yesterday. The company has offered a top raise of 12 cents per hour. This is 18 cents below the original union demand. The company, it was reported, was also willing to grant the union the hospital plan which it had requested.
100 years ago
Feb. 27, 1923: Carthage: Clifford Marrows, who has been operating the projecting machine at the Strand Schine Theatrical Corporation, resigned his position on Saturday evening of last week and has left for his home in Lowville where he will engage in the monument business with his father. Mr. Narrows is one of the best operators in the state, having worked in Syracuse, theaters in Utica, Castorland, Buffalo, Rochester, and Watertown.
125 years ago
Feb. 27, 1898: Philadelphia: Last Wednesday evening the members of Mrs. M. Bright’s music class held their first public recital in the opera house. It was very enjoyable affair, the program being heartily, applauded by every one present. The entertainment speaks very highly of the instruction the class is receiving.
150 years ago
Feb. 27, 1873: Watertown is a fine to live in the Summer. In the winter it is a paradise — for polar bears. A telegram from there last night reports its condition for the last three days: “A severe storm has prevailed south of this place for three days past. The railroad trains are all blockaded, only one train having reached here from the south since Saturday last, that one leaving been twelve hours running ninety miles. Other trains are expected tonight. The weather continues boisterous.”
The world
1922 – A challenge to the Nineteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution, allowing women the right to vote, is rebuffed by the Supreme Court of the United States in Leser v. Garnett.
1932 – The Mäntsälä rebellion begins when members of the far-right Lapua Movement start shooting at the social democrats’ event in Mäntsälä, Finland.
1933 – Reichstag fire: Germany’s parliament building in Berlin, the Reichstag, is set on fire; Marinus van der Lubbe, a young Dutch Communist claims responsibility.
1939 – United States labor law: The U.S. Supreme Court rules in NLRB v. Fansteel Metallurgical Corp. that the National Labor Relations Board has no authority to force an employer to rehire workers who engage in sit-down strikes.
1940 – Martin Kamen and Sam Ruben discover carbon-14.
1942 – World War II: During the Battle of the Java Sea, an Allied strike force is defeated by a Japanese task force in the Java Sea in the Dutch East Indies.
1943 – The Smith Mine -3 in Bearcreek, Montana, explodes, killing 74 men.
1943 – The Holocaust: In Berlin, the Gestapo arrest 1,800 Jewish men with German wives, leading to the Rosenstrasse protest.
1951 – The Twenty-second Amendment to the United States Constitution, limiting Presidents to two terms, is ratified.
1961 – The first congress of the Spanish Trade Union Organisation is inaugurated.
1962 – Vietnam War: Two dissident Republic of Vietnam Air Force pilots bomb the Independence Palace in Saigon in a failed attempt to assassinate South Vietnam President Ngô Đình Diệm.
1963 – The Dominican Republic receives its first democratically elected president, Juan Bosch, since the end of the dictatorship led by Rafael Trujillo.
1964 – The Government of Italy asks for help to keep the Leaning Tower of Pisa from toppling over.
1971 – Doctors in the first Dutch abortion clinic (the Mildredhuis in Arnhem) start performing artificially-induced abortions.
1973 – The American Indian Movement occupies Wounded Knee in protest of the federal government.
1976 – The formerly Spanish territory of Western Sahara, under the auspices of the Polisario Front declares independence as the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic.
1988 – Sumgait pogrom: The Armenian community in Sumgait, Azerbaijan is targeted in a violent pogrom.
1991 – Gulf War: U.S. President George H. W. Bush announces that “Kuwait is liberated”.
2001 – Loganair Flight 670A crashes while attempting to make a water landing in the Firth of Forth in Scotland.
2002 – Ryanair Flight 296 catches fire at London Stansted Airport. Subsequent investigations criticize Ryanair’s handling of the evacuation.
2002 – Godhra train burning: A Muslim mob torches a train returning from Ayodhya, killing 59 Hindu pilgrims.
2004 – A bombing of a Superferry by Abu Sayyaf in the Philippines’ worst terrorist attack kills 116.
2004 – Shoko Asahara, the leader of the Japanese doomsday cult Aum Shinrikyo, is sentenced to death for masterminding the 1995 Tokyo subway sarin attack.
2007 – Chinese stock bubble of 2007: The Shanghai Stock Exchange falls 9%, the largest daily fall in ten years, following speculation about a crackdown on illegal share offerings and trading, and fears about accelerating inflation.
2008 – Jemaah Islamiyah terrorist Mas Selamat Kastari escapes from a detention center in Singapore, hiding in Johor, Malaysia until he was recaptured over a year later.
2010 – An earthquake measuring 8.8 on the moment magnitude scale strikes central parts of Chile leaving over 500 victims, and thousands injured. The quake triggers a tsunami which strikes Hawaii shortly after.
2013 – A shooting takes place at a factory in Menznau, Switzerland, in which five people (including the perpetrator) are killed and five others injured.
2015 – Russian politician Boris Nemtsov is assassinated in Moscow while out walking with his girlfriend.
2019 – Pakistan Air Force JF-17 Thunder downs Indian pilot Abhinandan Varthaman’s Mig-21 in an aerial dogfight and capture him after conducting airstrikes in Jammu and Kashmir.
