Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Aug. 29, 2012: The former Lyons Falls school building located at 6832 McAlpine St. will be inspected by county officials after a ruling by state Supreme Court Judge Charles C. Merrell. Robert Rustad Syversen is alleged to be living inside the 4.5 acre property structure but he denies actually owning the lot due to a living trust arrangement. Syversen told the judge that he is not a registered voter nor a U.S. citizen. He had previously filed a document in Lewis County in 2010 as a “free man” that indicates that he is a “Sovereign Personam Sojourn” and entered the document again in his court defense.
25 years ago
Aug. 29, 1997: Police Chief Timmy J. Currier suspended his brother, Randy L. Currier, from the Massena Police Department without pay after he was arrested by state police for third-degree grand larceny, charged with taking $20,800 from the department’s evidence room. Officer Currier is an 18-year veteran of the police agency. The evidence room theft was discovered last week and a NYSP investigation began.
50 years ago
Aug. 29, 1972: A motorcyclist was injured in Brier Hill during the fireman’s field day. Ronald K. Morrow of Massena was taken to Hepburn Hospital for x-rays on his left leg after striking a spectator’s car owned by Gary Freeman of Watertown. Freeman attempted to cross the racing track while a motorcycle race was underway on it. The motorcyclist struck the car in the left front and was thrown over the hood.
75 years ago
Aug. 29, 1947: Harold Webster, the world famous cartoonist, is vacationing in Cape Vincent at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Alex Rutherford. Webster’s work appears in 75 newspapers presently, including The Times.
100 years ago
Aug. 29, 1922: Two employees of patent attorney Charles T. Terry have gone missing from his residence on Woronoco Island. Harry Dano, of Orange, N.J. is Mr. Terry’s chauffeur and he took a boat last Wednesday which was located in Clayton. Mrs. Fred Wilson, a waitress in the Terry home, in now also missing. Dano had worked at the property for eight summers, while Mrs. Wilson had worked there but a few weeks.
125 years ago
Aug. 28, 1897: Charles Carr, the sheep stealer, of Leray, arrived today at the county jail, where he will spend four months.
150 years ago
Aug. 10, 1872: The Messrs Paddock are debating the project of straightening Arcade street. They can do more in a week than the Common Council did in a year. They are also considering the plan of constructing a branch of the Arcade from some point near the center, south to Stone St. Everyone is hoping that it is speedily done. That it would be a paying project, is certainly true.
The world
1779: American Revolutionary War: American forces battle and defeat the British and Iroquois forces at the Battle of Newtown.
1786: Shays’ Rebellion, an armed uprising of Massachusetts farmers, begins in response to high debt and tax burdens.
1885: Gottlieb Daimler patents the world’s first internal combustion motorcycle, the Reitwagen.
1898: The Goodyear tire company is founded.
1907: The Quebec Bridge collapses during construction, killing 75 workers.
1910: The Japan–Korea Treaty of 1910, also known as the Japan–Korea Annexation Treaty, becomes effective, officially starting the period of Japanese rule in Korea.
1911: Ishi, considered the last Native American to make contact with European Americans, emerges from the wilderness of northeastern California.
1949: Soviet atomic bomb project: The Soviet Union tests its first atomic bomb, known as First Lightning or Joe 1, at Semipalatinsk, Kazakhstan.
1950: Korean War: British troops arrive in Korea to bolster the US presence there.
1958: United States Air Force Academy opens in Colorado Springs, Colo.
1966: The Beatles perform their last concert before paying fans at Candlestick Park in San Francisco.
1997: Netflix is launched as an internet DVD rental service.
2005: Hurricane Katrina devastates much of the U.S. Gulf Coast from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle, killing up to 1,836 people and causing $125 billion in damage.
