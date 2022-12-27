Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Dec. 27, 2012: Thanks to a change in speed limits, drivers in Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties won’t spend as much time waiting for trains in 2013. Beginning Jan. 7, the speed limit for trains on CSX Transportation’s tracks between Antwerp and Potsdam will increase from 25 mph to 40 mph.
25 years ago
Dec. 27, 1997: The owner of three Northern New York radio stations has purchased WNCQ-FM and plans to start another FM station in Ogdensburg this spring. The owner said he also wants to expand the community presence of the Ogdensburg stations and eventually air live local morning shows, switching back to the daily satellite feed for music after 9 a.m.
50 years ago
Dec. 27, 1972: “Closer scrutiny” is expected by military authorities to keep National Guard convoys off Routes 12 and 26 between Utica and Carthage en route to and from Camp Drum, following complaints from residents of Lowville.
75 years ago
Dec. 27, 1947: Total Snowfall for 72 hours in Watertown Reached 48 inches. Chroniclers of the record snowfall in New York City are going back to the blizzard of 1888 to find conditions paralleling those which exist in the metropolis today.
100 years ago
Dec. 27, 1922: About 100 couples attended the Annual Senior ball given by the Carthage High School at the Carthage Club on Tuesday. The hall was attractively decorated with the school colors and Christmas decorations.
125 years ago
Dec. 27, 1897: Clothing! The newest, the nicest, the nobbiest, the best made, can be found at the Grand Central Clothing House. Every garment guaranteed. One price to all. 16 Public Square, directly opposite Fountain. Streeter’s.
150 years ago
Dec. 27, 1872: Philadelphia: The streets are banked with snow; railroads are running street cars with double and triple teams, but business men are mostly forced to walk this morning. No attempt has been made by street cleaners to open crossings and gutters to sewers, and in case of rain great damage must ensue.
The world
1901–present
1911 – “Jana Gana Mana”, the national anthem of India, is first sung in the Calcutta Session of the Indian National Congress.
1918 – The Great Poland Uprising against the Germans begins.
1918 – Ukrainian War of Independence: The Revolutionary Insurgent Army of Ukraine occupies Yekaterinoslav and seizes seven airplanes from the UPRAF, establishing an Insurgent Air Fleet.
1927 – Kern and Hammerstein’s musical play Show Boat, considered to be the first true American musical play, opens at the Ziegfeld Theatre on Broadway.
1929 – Soviet General Secretary Joseph Stalin orders the “liquidation of the kulaks as a class”.
1932 – Radio City Music Hall, “Showplace of the Nation”, opens in New York City.
1935 – Regina Jonas is ordained as the first female rabbi in the history of Judaism.
1939 – The 7.8 Mw Erzincan earthquake shakes eastern Turkey with a maximum Mercalli intensity of XI (Extreme). At least 32,700 people were killed.
1939 – Winter War: Finland holds off a Soviet attack in the Battle of Kelja.
1945 – The International Monetary Fund is created with the signing of an agreement by 29 nations.
1949 – Indonesian National Revolution: The Netherlands officially recognizes Indonesian independence. End of the Dutch East Indies.
1966 – The Cave of Swallows, the largest known cave shaft in the world, is discovered in Aquismón, San Luis Potosí, Mexico.
1968 — Apollo program: Apollo 8 splashes down in the Pacific Ocean, ending the first orbital crewed mission to the Moon.
1978 – Spain becomes a democracy after 40 years of fascist dictatorship.
1983 – Pope John Paul II visits Mehmet Ali Ağca in Rebibbia’s prison and personally forgives him for the 1981 attack on him in St. Peter’s Square.
1985 – Palestinian guerrillas kill eighteen people inside the airports of Rome, Italy, and Vienna, Austria.
1989 – The Romanian Revolution concludes, as the last minor street confrontations and stray shootings abruptly end in the country’s capital, Bucharest.
1991 – Scandinavian Airlines System Flight 751 crashes in Gottröra in the Norrtälje Municipality in Sweden, injuring 25.
1996 – Taliban forces retake the strategic Bagram Airfield which solidifies their buffer zone around Kabul, Afghanistan.
1997 – Protestant paramilitary leader Billy Wright is assassinated in Northern Ireland, United Kingdom.
2002 – Two truck bombs kill 72 and wound 200 at the pro-Moscow headquarters of the Chechen government in Grozny, Chechnya, Russia.
2004 – Radiation from an explosion on the magnetar SGR 1806-20 reaches Earth. It is the brightest extrasolar event known to have been witnessed on the planet.
2007 – Former Pakistani prime minister Benazir Bhutto is assassinated in a shooting incident.
2007 – Riots erupt in Mombasa, Kenya, after Mwai Kibaki is declared the winner of the presidential election, triggering a political, economic, and humanitarian crisis.
2008 – Operation Cast Lead: Israel launches three-week operation on Gaza.
2009 – Iranian election protests: On the Day of Ashura in Tehran, Iran, government security forces fire upon demonstrators.
2019 – Bek Air Flight 2100 crashes during takeoff from Almaty International Airport in Almaty, Kazakhstan, killing 13.
