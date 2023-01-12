Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Jan. 12, 2013: Jefferson County is down 9.63 percent in December sales tax revenue compared to 2011 but up 5.25 percent for the year, according to fourth quarter figures released Friday by Scott A. Gary, chairman of the Board of Legislators Finance and Rules committee.
25 years ago
Jan. 12, 1998: Volunteers from around the state have arrived to join local agencies assisting disaster victims. Fourteen members of the New York Southern Baptist Convention came to Watertown Sunday to help the American Red Cross prepare and serve meals to storm victims.
50 years ago
Jan. 12, 1973: The Adirondack Park Agency’s controversial preliminary land use plan for the Adirondacks drew some sharp criticisms at a public hearing in Lewis County Court House here Thursday night. More 100 persons turned out to label the document “too complicated,” “premature,” and “complex.”
75 years ago
Jan. 12, 1948: Night classes for adults in shop and instrumental music will be given Monday and Wednesday evenings, beginning tonight in Lowville academy. Instruction in both courses will be given without cost to anyone in the county.
100 years ago
Jan. 12, 1923: Inspector Howd, of the state health department, arrived in the city this afternoon to make an investigation of the ice conditions in the St. Lawrence preliminary to the beginning of the annual harvest, in order to avoid a controversy between the ice cutters and the city authorities as to the locations of places designed for taking the harvest.
125 years ago
Jan. 12, 1898: Judge Theodore H. Swift, of St. Lawrence county, has denied the application of Myron T. Stocking for the appointment of superintendent of the poor of St. Lawrence county on the ground that he has no power to make an appointment. R.W. Barrows holds the office until his successor is duly elected and qualified. Judge Swift decided that his successor can be be elected at the next general election.
150 years ago
Jan. 12, 1873: At Penniman &Co.’s great Boot and Shoe Emporium, you will find the largest and best selected stock of boots, shoes, slippers, over-shoes, to be found in the city. We are now receiving daily a large stock suitable for the Holiday trade. A call will convince all that we mean just what we say. Remember when buying your Christmas presents, do not forget to Shoe your understanding. Washington Hall Block.
The world
2015 – Government raids kill 143 Boko Haram fighters in Kolofata, Cameroon.
2016 – Ten people are killed and 15 wounded in a bombing near the Blue Mosque in Istanbul.
2020 – Taal Volcano in the Philippines erupts, and kills 39 people.
