Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Sept. 12, 2012: South Colton resident Jon. C. Sabin filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court arguing that his provision of seizure-dogs to medical patients is covered under the Americans with Disabilities Act and supersedes state laws governing seizure dog training. New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, and Atty. Gen. Eric Schneiderman were named in the filing. Sabin’s company, Seizure Alert Dogs for Life faces accusations of false advertising which resulted in a lawsuit against the business ceasing his operations. Sabin is seeking $75 million in damages on behalf of his company.
25 years ago
Sept. 12, 1997: Two Watertown bar owners were charged by city police with theft of services for illegally showing the June 28 boxing match between Evander Holyfield and Mike Tyson. John S. Romig, owner of Shooties Restaurant, 504 Pearl Street, and John L. Rice, owner of JR’s Tavern, 519 W. Main Street, were charged based on a complaint from Time Warner Cable Co. for the bars not following procedures to do so.
50 years ago
Sept. 12, 1972: U.S. Coast Guard stationed at Wellesley Island reported that seventeen vessels navigating the Thousand Islands region of the St. Lawrence Seaway were cited for alleged speeding violations. A total of 90 vessels were monitored in August. Eight Canadian vessels were cited, as were two German vessels, one Liberian, two American, one Japanese, one Italian, one Norwegian, and one Panamanian vessel.
75 years ago
Sept. 12, 1947: The Watertown U.S. Army recruiting office has a notable addition as the public information officer. Master Sgt. Adelard Levesque of Yuba City, CA was featured in dispatches filed by the late war correspondent Ernie Pyle. A combat veteran of both world wars, Sgt. Levesque was also a photographer for the Newark (N.J.) Evening Ledger and News. Levesque was featured in Pyle’s book, “Brave Men.”
100 years ago
Sept. 12, 1922: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy Fred W. Jackson left today for Rochester to retrieve the escaped prisoner George W. Simpson, who absconded from Jackson’s work detail at the Jefferson County fairgrounds. Simpson was a “trustie” who was working in one corner of the field when he failed to return after the work detail was collected for a return to the jail. He was sentenced for passing bad checks.
125 years ago
Sept. 11, 1897: Private William L. Ferguson, Co. F of Madison Barracks, unearthed the skeleton of a British officer clad in full uniform during an infantry detail at the new drill ground. The remains were found with a two-bladed knife and a cut of old-time British twist tobacco in the vicinity of the former Fort Pike. The relics will be sent to the museum of national history, located on Governor’s Island.
150 years ago
Sept. 12, 1872: The Central City Commandery of Knights Templar of Syracuse passed through this city yesterday morning by special train, en route for Cape Vincent and Kingston, thence by boat to Oswego, where they were received last evening by the Lake Ontario Commandery and the 48th Regiment Band. There was a large party, and they had a delightful excursion.
The world
1609: Henry Hudson begins his exploration of the Hudson River while aboard the Halve Maen.
1938: Adolf Hitler demands autonomy and self-determination for the Germans of the Sudetenland region of Czechoslovakia.
1959: Bonanza premieres, the first regularly scheduled TV program presented in color.
1974: Emperor Haile Selassie of Ethiopia, ‘Messiah’ of the Rastafari movement, is deposed following a military coup by the Derg, ending a reign of 58 years.
1977: South African anti-apartheid activist Steve Biko dies in police custody.
1992: NASA launches Space Shuttle Endeavour on STS-47 which marked the 50th shuttle mission. On board are Mae Carol Jemison, the first African-American woman in space, Mamoru Mohri, the first Japanese citizen to fly in a US spaceship, and Mark Lee and Jan Davis, the first married couple in space.
1994: Frank Eugene Corder fatally crashes a single-engine Cessna 150 into the White House’s south lawn, striking the West wing. There were no other casualties.
2013: NASA confirms that its Voyager 1 probe has become the first manmade object to enter interstellar space.
