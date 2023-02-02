Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Feb. 2, 2013: Lyme town officials have agreed tentatively on setbacks and new noise limits for private wind turbines. Lyme’s Planning Board, which was given the task to draft laws for residential wind, solar and biomass energy development, originally considered a property line setback of 25 times the height of a turbine.
25 years ago
Feb. 2, 1998: Watertown’s December overtime totals rank among the winter’s highest, but the ice storm is expected to send the January totals skyrocketing.
50 years ago
Feb. 2, 1973: A “National Engineer Week” program will be held at Canton ATC, with a dinner at 6 p.m., a talk on modern engineering at 7:30 and a tour of the ATC Engineering Technology facilities.
75 years ago
Feb. 2, 1948: To provide a more interesting and varied programs for the weekly Saturday night dances was one of the decisions made by the dancing committee of the Lowville Recreation commission at a meeting Thursday night in the public health nursing offices in the Black River bank building.
100 years ago
Feb. 2, 1923: You are cordially invited to come to our opening tomorrow, and inspect this truly complete service which the Watertown Garage offers.
125 years ago
Feb. 2, 1898: Canton: Last evening the horse breeders club held a meeting to discuss the proposition of removing its quarters a little later to the second floor of the new brick block to be erected the coming summer on the south side of Main Street.
150 years ago
Feb. 2, 1873: Needles and fixtures for Singer Sewing Machines, sewing machine oil, two or three second hand sewing machines, (Singer). One soda fountain and fixtures complete, several marble top tables, four ice cream tables, several cheap show cases, one peanut roaster, a quantity of peanuts by the barrel, all of which will be sold cheap. J. Bushnell, Corner Arsenal & Arcade St. Watertown.
The world
1901 – Funeral of Queen Victoria.
1913 – Grand Central Terminal opens in New York City.
1922 – “Ulysses” by James Joyce is published.
1925 – Serum run to Nome: Dog sleds reach Nome, Alaska with diphtheria serum, inspiring the Iditarod race.
1935 – Leonarde Keeler administers polygraph tests to two murder suspects, the first time polygraph evidence was admitted in U.S. courts.
1971 – Idi Amin replaces President Milton Obote as leader of Uganda.
1971 – The international Ramsar Convention for the conservation and sustainable utilization of wetlands is signed in Ramsar, Mazandaran, Iran.
1980 – Reports surface that the FBI is targeting allegedly corrupt Congressmen in the Abscam operation.
1982 – Hama massacre: The government of Syria attacks the town of Hama.
1987 – After the 1986 People Power Revolution, the Philippines enacts a new constitution.
1989 – Soviet–Afghan War: The last Soviet armoured column leaves Kabul.
2000 – First digital cinema projection in Europe (Paris) realized by Philippe Binant with the DLP CINEMA technology developed by Texas Instruments.
2004 – Swiss tennis player Roger Federer becomes the No. 1 ranked men’s singles player, a position he will hold for a record 237 weeks.
2005 – The Government of Canada introduces the Civil Marriage Act. This legislation would become law on July 20, 2005, legalizing same-sex marriage.
2007 – Police officer Filippo Raciti is killed when a clash breaks out in the Sicily derby between Catania and Palermo, in the Serie A, the top flight of Italian football. This event led to major changes in stadium regulations in Italy.
2012 – The ferry MV Rabaul Queen sinks off the coast of Papua New Guinea near the Finschhafen District, with an estimated 146–165 dead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.