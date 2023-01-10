Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Jan. 10, 2013: City Council members have agreed to apply for a $17,190 Fire Prevention and Safety grant through the Federal Emergency Management Agency to obtain a portable hazard house for the city Fire Department.
25 years ago
Jan. 10, 1998: Due to the recent storm, batteries, candles, flashlights, milk, bread, cigarettes and beer were in great demand at Watertown grocery stores Thursday and Friday, and most of the stores that were open expected no restocking problems. The Academy Street resident said this is worse than the 1991 ice storm.
50 years ago
Jan. 10, 1973: Use of the Gouverneur Edward John Noble Hospital emergency room must be limited to real emergencies and not as much out-patient department, Tracy F. Storch, hospital administrator, has announced. He said there 3,249 emergency service visits, an average of 62 a week, last year, and added the emergency room is designed to care for situations requiring immediate attention to prevent the death or residual disability of a patient.
75 years ago
Jan. 10, 1948: Of the 47 men who have served as governor of New York state from the time George Clinton was elected July 9, 1777, to the present this north country has furnished but two of them, both Democrats. The first of these Silas Wright, Canton, “the Great Commoner” a century ago. The other was Roswell P. Flower of this city, who went into office 1892. Both had homes decidedly similar in type — white, clapboarded Georgian homes, plain and comfortable.
100 years ago
Jan. 10, 1923: Mrs. M.H. Laraby’s thimble circle meets Thursday afternoon at the residence of Mrs. A. E. Cheney, 826 Jay Street.
125 years ago
Jan. 10, 1898: Theresa High School has resumed work since the New Year with greatly increased attendance. Regents’ examinations will be held at the schools building Jan. 24 to 25.
150 years ago
Jan. 10, 1873: The storm which raged so furiously all day yesterday and last night, and which at this writing is still holding sway, is the most violent and searching yet witnessed this season. But, it appears to be entirely local in its character, extending but a few miles South — fine weather being reported at Richland, and trains from the East arriving, to everybody’s astonishment – not far behind time.
The world
1901 – The first great Texas oil gusher is discovered at Spindletop in Beaumont, Texas.
1901 – New York: Automobile Club of America installs signs on major highways.
1916 – World War I: Imperial Russia begins the Erzurum Offensive, leading to the defeat of the Ottoman Empire’s Third Army.
1920 – The Treaty of Versailles takes effect, officially ending World War I for all combatant nations except the United States.
1920 – League of Nations Covenant automatically enters into force after the Treaty of Versailles is ratified by Germany.
1927 – Fritz Lang’s futuristic film Metropolis is released in Germany.
1941 – World War II: The Greek army captures Kleisoura.
1946 – The first General Assembly of the United Nations assembles in the Methodist Central Hall, Westminster. Fifty-one nations are represented.
1946 – The United States Army Signal Corps successfully conducts Project Diana, bouncing radio waves off the Moon and receiving the reflected signals.
1954 – BOAC Flight 781, a de Havilland DH.106 Comet 1, explodes and falls into the Tyrrhenian Sea, killing 35 people.
1966 – Tashkent Declaration, a peace agreement between India and Pakistan signed that resolved the Indo-Pakistani War of 1965.
1972 – Sheikh Mujibur Rahman returns to the newly independent Bangladesh as president after spending over nine months in prison in Pakistan.
1980 – The New England Journal of Medicine publishes the letter Addiction Rare in Patients Treated with Narcotics, which is later misused to downplay the general risk of addiction to opioids.
1981 – Salvadoran Civil War: The FMLN launches its first major offensive, gaining control of most of Morazán and Chalatenango departments
1984 – Holy See–United States relations: The United States and Holy See (Vatican City) re-establish full diplomatic relations after almost 117 years, overturning the United States Congress’s 1867 ban on public funding for such a diplomatic envoy.
1985 – Sandinista Daniel Ortega becomes president of Nicaragua and vows to continue the transformation to socialism and alliance with the Soviet Union and Cuba; American policy continues to support the Contras in their revolt against the Nicaraguan government.
1990 – Time Warner is formed by the merger of Time Inc. and Warner Communications.
2000 – Crossair Flight 498, a Saab 340 aircraft, crashes in Niederhasli, Switzerland, after taking off from Zurich Airport, killing 13 people.
2007 – A general strike begins in Guinea in an attempt to get President Lansana Conté to resign.
2012 – A bombing at Jamrud in Pakistan kills at least 30 people and injures 78 others.
2013 – More than 100 people are killed and 270 injured in several bomb blasts in the Quetta area of Pakistan.
2015 – A traffic accident between an oil tanker truck and passenger coach en route to Shikarpur from Karachi on the Pakistan National Highway Link Road near Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Karachi, killing at least 62 people.
2019 – A 13-year-old American girl, Jayme Closs, is found alive in Gordon, Wis., having been kidnapped 88 days earlier from her parents’ home while they were murdered.
