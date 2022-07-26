Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
July 26, 2012: Federal agents raided Tebb’s Headshop in Watertown as part of a regionwide sweep, related to the sale of illegal synthetic drugs. A member of the Metro-Jeff Drug Task Force, which assisted the federal Drug Enforcement Administration in the raid, said no arrests were made. City police also assisted at the raid scene. The store’s owner, John E. Tebbetts III, did not respond to multiple calls.
25 years ago
July 26, 1997: The Canton College of Technology suffered a fire at the vacant Kingston Theater, causing heavy damage. A plume of smoke was seen in Potsdam 11 miles away during the blaze. A college public-safety officer noticed smoke coming out of the theater while making his rounds and sounded the general alarm. Contractors were working on the building’s ceiling and roof which had lead to the closure.
50 years ago
July 26, 1972: West Carthage-based State Police charged three youths with juvenile deliquency and another with burglary in connection with a break-in at the Bezanilla Dairy, West Carthage. Town Justice Donald F. Holmes arraigned the burglary suspect and the other youths were released in the custody of their parents. Another group of four different juveniles were also arrested the same night by state police for a previous break-in at trailers owned by the Hazen-Sawyer Construction Company of West Carthage. A grand jury has been called for that incident.
75 years ago
July 26, 1947: An amphibious jeep sank on the Racquette River in Potsdam. Five passengers were rescued in seven feet of water near Maple Street. The jeep had been undergoing repairs and watertight plugs were overlooked when the vehicle was being tested by the jeep’s owner, John Toomey of Rochester, next to the St. Lawrence Motor Sales garage. A bystander took a rowboat to the rescue of the slowly sinking jeep.
100 years ago
July 26, 1922: The Agricultural Insurance company held a three-day meeting in Watertown and twelve special agents left for Clayton and a day of fishing in the Thousand Islands. Grindstone Island will be the site of a company shore dinner for the attendees. The veteran agents each have had 25 to 30 years of experience with the company. Clayton’s Captain Wilson hosted the men in his vessel, the Spray III.
125 years ago
July 26, 1897: A washout of the railroad tracks in Adams was discovered prior to the arrival of Passenger train No. 5 from Syracuse to Clayton. The train carried 60 passengers. John Mullin, a tramp walking the railroad tracks, noticed the extensive washout about one mile from the Adams railroad station. Mullin, who lives in Cohoes, was in the area in search of work. A neighboring farmer flagged down the train.
150 years ago
July 26, 1872: Civil War Union General Phil Sheridan, nicknamed “fighting Phil,” arrived at Alexandria Bay this morning, a guest of Mr. Pullman. It is unknown for how long the general will stay here.
The world
1775: The office that would later become the United States Post Office Department is established by the Second Continental Congress. Benjamin Franklin of Pennsylvania takes office as Postmaster General.
1788: New York ratifies the United States Constitution and becomes the 11th state of the United States.
1948: U.S. President Harry S. Truman signs Executive Order 9981, desegregating the military.
1951: Walt Disney’s 13th animated film, “Alice in Wonderland,” premieres in London, England, United Kingdom.
1977: The National Assembly of Quebec imposes the use of French as the official language of the provincial government.
1990: The Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 is signed into law by President George H. W. Bush.
2005: Space Shuttle program: STS-114 Mission: Launch of Discovery, NASA’s first scheduled flight mission after the Columbia Disaster in 2003.
2016: Hillary Clinton becomes the first female nominee for President of the United States by a major political party at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. She would go on to lose the election to Republican nominee Donald Trump.
