Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Dec. 14, 2012: It wasn’t a record-breaking year for the Watertown Salvation Army’s second-largest fundraiser, Old Newsboys Day, but agency leaders say $27,000 will serve many people in need. Lt. Zeb Hough said the greater Watertown community responded well to the Salvation Army’s call for help to support both its Christmas effort and year-round programs.
25 years ago
Dec. 14, 1997: Weather junkies in the north country will soon have a better internet source for their daily fix of Doppler with a new radar tower in the Lewis County town of Montague. By the beginning of 1998, amateur weather watchers may be able to log on and see radar maps focusing on the north country.
50 years ago
Dec. 14, 1972: Skating carefully so not to jeopardize its chances of hosting the 1976 Winter games, the lake placid Olympic Committee has issued a memorandum regarding the ecological impact of the games on the local Adirondacks area. The committee also has outlined a painless way for the state to provide financial backing for the games over a three year period-thereby sliding around the need for a voter- approved bond issue suggested by Gov. Rockefeller.
75 years ago
Dec. 14, 1947: A meeting will be held at the Adams Center Central School on Monday evening for veterans and young farmers interested in enrolling in an Institutional-on-Farm training program.
100 years ago
Dec. 14, 1922: In Spite of high winds, cold weather, and a veritable blizzard of snow, more than 150 attended the second semi-annual safety rally of the Newton Falls Paper company, which was held Tuesday night in the local theatre, under the direction of James Marey, safety expert and chairman of the safety committee of the Newton Falls Paper company.
125 years ago
Dec. 14, 1897: The Salvation Army has decided to evacuate Oswego, and Capt. Carson, who has been in command there for several weeks past, has received orders to be prepared to remove to a better and more profitable field on short notice. Capt. Carson said that the detachment had not been able to meet expenses and owed about $48. Since the post was established four years ago the expenses have been far ahead of the receipts and it has been hard work for the soldiers to get along.
150 years ago
Dec. 14, 1872: Those who charge that Mayor Lord is the “Times” candidate, will please reflect a moment. A committee of our best citizens asked the Mayor to accept a renomination. He accepted. The Times is in favor of his reflection, because his administration has been just what our people wanted. We urge our citizens to support him, but no instance can be pointed out when this paper has urged any packing of convention to bring about his renomination. The people have done as they thought best, as they have a perfect eight to do.
The world
1903 – The Wright brothers make their first attempt to fly with the Wright Flyer at Kitty Hawk, North Carolina.
1911 – Roald Amundsen’s team, comprising himself, Olav Bjaaland, Helmer Hanssen, Sverre Hassel, and Oscar Wisting, becomes the first to reach the South Pole.
1940 – Plutonium (specifically Pu-238) is first isolated at Berkeley, Calif.
1955 – Albania, Austria, Bulgaria, Cambodia, Ceylon, Finland, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Jordan, Laos, Libya, Nepal, Portugal, Romania and Spain join the United Nations through United Nations Security Council Resolution 109.
1962 – NASA’s Mariner 2 becomes the first spacecraft to fly by Venus.
1972 – Eugene Cernan is the last person to walk on the moon, after he and Harrison Schmitt complete the third and final extravehicular activity (EVA) of the Apollo 17 mission.
1994 – Construction begins on the Three Gorges Dam on the Yangtze river.
1995 – The Dayton Agreement is signed in Paris by the leaders of the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia, Croatia, and Bosnia and Herzegovina.
1998 – The Yugoslav Army ambushes a group of Kosovo Liberation Army fighters attempting to smuggle weapons from Albania into Kosovo, killing 36.
2004 – The Millau Viaduct, the tallest bridge in the world, is formally inaugurated near Millau, France.
2012 – Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting: Twenty-eight people, including the gunman, are killed in Sandy Hook, Connecticut.
2020 – A total solar eclipse is visible from parts of the South Pacific Ocean, southern South America, and the South Atlantic Ocean.
