Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Sept. 15, 2012: Dennis C. Vacco, former N.Y. Atty. Gen., argued that a grand jury presentation leading to a Seneca Nation member’s indictment in St. Lawrence County was inadequate and that an untaxed cigarette case criminal charge against his client should be dropped. Vacco made the argument in Canton, producing a 2011 Tax Enforcement Commission memo on Native cigarettes movement between reservations. “Sales tax is ultimately the responsibility of the purchaser of the product. The state has been without an answer for a generation or more as to how it’s going to force its citizens to pay that tax.”
25 years ago
Sept. 15, 1997: Tug Hill Doppler radar stations are being built to monitor lake-effect snow and will begin operating in November. The station will replace one located near Rome. The Tug Hill station will supply data to Fort Drum and also to the National Weather Service. The Watertown area, especially Tug Hill, is prone to heavy snowfall because east-moving winds pick up moisture, dropping it here as snow.
50 years ago
Sept. 15, 1972: Reader comments on The Times printing of daily horoscopes has led to additional Letters to the Editor to discuss the ongoing subject. “Although your newspaper now prints a daily horoscope, I can hardly believe The Times is forcing any reader of any faith to live by or even glance at this article. The Times owes its readers various subjects and articles, and in doing so, lets them choose what to read or not to read.” Donald L. Ross, U.S. Coast Guard, Tibbetts Point.
75 years ago
Sept. 15, 1947: Early construction of the St. Lawrence seaway may hinge on results of a congressional inspection tour which starts in Ogdensburg today. The tour is being made by the house committee on public works, the group which will have to pass favorably on seaway-implementation legislation before it can go to the floor for a vote. The committee chairman is Rep. George A. Dondero, R., Mich.
100 years ago
Sept. 15, 1922: A special agent of the insurance company which insured the Jefferson county fair against rain this year, will be here next Tuesday night and adjust the insurance, it was stated today by President E. F. Livermore. The company is liable for $3,800 for the rain that fell on Wednesday.
125 years ago
Sept. 15, 1897: The Lewis county fair has opened and was principally devoted to receiving and classifying entries on opening day. Governor Black will deliver the annual address at 2 PM, followed by an informal reception. A pig race will be held at 3 PM for a purse of $25. Prof. Frisbie will make a balloon ascension at 4 PM. The Lowville and Copenhagen bands will provide music during the day.
150 years ago
Sept. 14, 1872: Hon. A.W. Tenny, of New York, will address a Republican mass meeting in this city on Wednesday evening, Sept 18th. He makes an excellent speech.
The world
1835: HMS Beagle, with Charles Darwin aboard, reaches the Galápagos Islands. The ship lands at Chatham or San Cristobal, the easternmost of the archipelago.
1862: American Civil War: Confederate forces capture Harpers Ferry, Virginia (present-day Harpers Ferry, West Virginia).
1873: Franco-Prussian War: The last Imperial German Army troops leave France upon completion of payment of indemnity.
1916: World War I: Tanks are used for the first time in battle, at the Battle of the Somme.
1940: World War II: The climax of the Battle of Britain, when the Luftwaffe launches its largest and most concentrated attack of the entire campaign.
1942: World War II: U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Wasp is sunk by Japanese torpedoes at Guadalcanal.
1944: Franklin D. Roosevelt and Winston Churchill meet in Quebec as part of the Octagon Conference to discuss strategy.
1950: Korean War: The U.S. X Corps lands at Inchon.
1952: The United Nations cedes Eritrea to Ethiopia.
1954: Marilyn Monroe’s iconic skirt scene is shot during filming for “The Seven Year Itch.”
1959: Nikita Khrushchev becomes the first Soviet leader to visit the United States.
1962: The Soviet ship Poltava heads toward Cuba, one of the events that sets into motion the Cuban Missile Crisis.
1963: Baptist Church bombing: Four children killed in the bombing of an African-American church in Birmingham, Alabama, United States.
1967: U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson, responding to a sniper attack at the University of Texas at Austin, writes a letter to Congress urging the enactment of gun control legislation.
1978: Muhammad Ali outpoints Leon Spinks in a rematch to become the first boxer to win the world heavyweight title three times at the Superdome in New Orleans.
1981: The Senate Judiciary Committee unanimously approves Sandra Day O’Connor to become the first female justice of the Supreme Court of the United States.
2004: National Hockey League commissioner Gary Bettman announces lockout of the players’ union and cessation of operations by the NHL head office.
2008: Lehman Brothers files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the largest bankruptcy filing in U.S. history.
