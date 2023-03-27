Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
March 27, 2013: Watertown: More than 200 teenagers from throughout the north country raised $11,092 for the Children’s Miracle Network of Northern New York at Samaritan Medical Center after participating in a 12-hour dance marathon Saturday at Case Middle School, Washington Street. The marathon was hosted by the New Visions class of 2013.
25 years ago
March 27, 1998: Martinsburg: A study team reported back to Lewis County town officers Thursday that it doesn’t make sense for the county to start sharing sales tax revenue with towns. That’s the consensus of a panel of town supervisors and county legislators, New Bremen Supervisor Frederick J. Schneider said. Three supervisors, including Mr. Schneider, were appointed last month by the county’s supervisors to hash out tax issues with county officials.
50 years ago
March 27, 1973: Massena: David W. Oberlin, administrator of the St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation, says that a 30-day extension of the season is “closer than most people think.” He also says that a 30 day extension of navigation could mean an additional four million tons of cargo.
75 years ago
March 27, 1948: Canton: St. Lawrence university’s alumni fund drive was launched this week as the first of a series of mailings was sent out to class agents who will conduct the drive for their respective classes. Total contributions tot he fund will be announced at the alumni supper during commencement festivities in June.
100 years ago
March 27, 1923: Carthage: Manager Thomas J. Joy of the Strand and Hippodrome theatres has made arrangements with local merchants whereby the latest gowns and creations in women’s wearing apparel will be shown at the Strand theatre. The models will be local young women and will be selected only after a serious of tryouts or an elimination contest that will be judged by experts.
125 years ago
March 27, 1898: Copenhagen: Last night burglars broke into Lanphor & Carpenter’s general store. They got in by the way of a rear window. Not much has been missed from their stock. No attempt was made on the safe or cash register.
150 years ago
March 27, 1873: Philadelphia: N.W. Levitt’s world-renowned Swiss Bell Ringers advertise one of their grand concerts at the Eagle Hall for Saturday evening the 29th. They come well recommended by those who have listened to them. If their entertainment equals their former one in this village, it will be a rich treat for those who witness it.
The world
1915 – Typhoid Mary, the first healthy carrier of disease ever identified in the United States, is put in quarantine for the second time, where she would remain for the rest of her life.
1942 – The Holocaust: Nazi Germany and Vichy France begin the deportation of 65,000 Jews from Drancy internment camp to German extermination camps.
1975 – Construction of the Trans-Alaska Pipeline System begins.
1981 – The Solidarity movement in Poland stages a warning strike, in which at least 12 million Poles walk off their jobs for four hours.
1986 – A car bomb explodes outside Russell Street Police HQ in Melbourne, Australia, killing one police officer and injuring 21 people.
1998 – The Food and Drug Administration approves Viagra for use as a treatment for erectile dysfunction, the first pill to be approved for this condition in the United States.
1999 – Kosovo War: An American Lockheed F-117A Nighthawk is shot down by a Yugoslav Army SAM, the first and only Nighthawk to be lost in combat.
2020 – North Macedonia becomes the 30th member of NATO.
