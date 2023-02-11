Looking Backward

The north
10 years ago
Feb. 11, 2013: Never mind. The state Liquor Authority has reversed its recent decision that a local catering company must sell both beer and food at the Watertown Municipal Arena during Thousand Islands Privateers hockey games.
25 years ago
Feb. 11, 1998: Sackets Harbor: Village trustees discussed Tuesday what needs to be done to get the village back to “normal” and what aid will be available for cleanup and repairs. The focus now is on documenting what work was done during the storm, what it cost the village and what damage resulted from the storm, said Trustee Jon P. Constance.
50 years ago
Feb. 11, 1973: A budget of $25,000 for distribution in 1973 has been adopted by the board of directors of the United Fund of Wilna-Champion, Inc. A lump sum figure for he Carthage Area Hospital Association is not in this year’s budget. Treasurer Robert E. Purcell explained that the United Fund cannot designate a lump sum to the association but it can make allocations for specific items.
75 years ago
Feb. 11, 1948: The Lewis county court house will be completely renovated outside and inside, according to plans submitted by the building committee to the board of supervisors and approved by the board Tuesday afternoon at their February all-day meeting.
100 years ago
Feb. 11, 1923: Canton: More than 200 persons attended the gathering of the Masonic bodies held in Masonic hall on Friday evening. The supper at 6 was followed by a short musical program and readings. There was dancing until about 1 a.m.
125 years ago
Feb. 11, 1898: Watertown: The thaw has injured the sleighing so much that receipts of produce have been light today. Dairy Butter holds firm at 15 to 7 cents for the small amount offering. Some of the grocers are getting creamery butter from St. Lawrence county to supply the lack.
150 years ago
Feb. 11, 1873: Alexandria Bay: The festival at D. R. Nichol’s Hotel in this village, got up by the ladies to raise funds to repair the church, on Wednesday evening last, was a pleasant affair and proved a decided success. The receipts amounted to about $80.
The world
1903 – Anton Bruckner’s 9th Symphony receives its first performance in Vienna, Austria.
1906 – Pope Pius X publishes the encyclical Vehementer Nos.
1919 – Friedrich Ebert (SPD), is elected President of Germany.
1929 – Kingdom of Italy and the Vatican sign the Lateran Treaty.
1937 – The Flint sit-down strike ends when General Motors recognizes the United Auto Workers trade union.
1938 – BBC Television produces the world’s first ever science fiction television programme, an adaptation of a section of the Karel Čapek play R.U.R., that coined the term “robot”.
1942 – World War II: Second day of the Battle of Bukit Timah is fought in Singapore.
1953 – Cold War: U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower denies all appeals for clemency for Julius and Ethel Rosenberg.
1953 – Israeli-Soviet relations are severed.
1959 – The Federation of Arab Emirates of the South is created as a protectorate of the United Kingdom.
1970 – Japan launches Ohsumi, becoming the fourth nation to put an object into orbit using its own booster.
1971 – Cold War: the Seabed Arms Control Treaty opened for signature outlawing nuclear weapons on the ocean floor in international waters.
1978 – Pacific Western Airlines Flight 314 crashes at the Cranbrook/Canadian Rockies International Airport in Cranbrook, British Columbia, Canada with 42 deaths and seven survivors.
1979 – The Iranian Revolution establishes an Islamic theocracy under the leadership of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.
1990 – Nelson Mandela is released from Victor Verster Prison outside Cape Town, South Africa after 27 years as a political prisoner.
1990 – Buster Douglas, a 42:1 underdog, knocks out Mike Tyson in ten rounds at Tokyo to win boxing’s world Heavyweight title.
1997 – Space Shuttle Discovery is launched on a mission to service the Hubble Space Telescope.
1999 – Pluto crosses Neptune’s orbit, ending a nearly 20-year period when it was closer to the Sun than the gas giant; Pluto is not expected to interact with Neptune’s orbit again until 2231.
2001 – A Dutch programmer launched the Anna Kournikova virus infecting millions of emails via a trick photo of the tennis star.
2008 – Rebel East Timorese soldiers seriously wound President José Ramos-Horta. Rebel leader Alfredo Reinado is killed in the attack.
2011 – Arab Spring: The first wave of the Egyptian revolution culminates in the resignation of Hosni Mubarak and the transfer of power to the Supreme Military Council after 17 days of protests.
2013 – The Vatican confirmed that Pope Benedict XVI would resign the papacy as a result of his advanced age.
2013 – Militants claiming to be from the Sultanate of Sulu invade Lahad Datu District, Sabah, Malaysia, beginning the Lahad Datu standoff.
2014 – A military transport plane crashes in a mountainous area of Oum El Bouaghi Province in eastern Algeria, killing 77 people.
2015 – A university student was murdered as she resisted an attempted rape in Turkey, sparking nationwide protests and public outcry against harassment and violence against women.
2016 – A man shoots six people dead at an education center in Jizan Province, Saudi Arabia.
2017 – North Korea test fires a ballistic missile across the Sea of Japan.
2018 – Saratov Airlines Flight 703 crashes near Moscow, Russia with 71 deaths and no survivors.
2020 – COVID-19 pandemic: The World Health Organization officially names the coronavirus outbreak as COVID-19, with the virus being designated SARS-CoV-2.
