Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Sept. 6, 2012: SUNY-Potsdam Dean of Arts and Sciences Steven J. Marqusee delivered the first lecture in the school’s 2012-2013 Seminar in Disciplined Inquiry in Education Series. The topic of the lecture was the impending 2012 Mayan Calendar cycle end. “If the calendar is right, every man and woman has just 106 days left on earth,” Dr. Marqusee said. The lecturer stated that the fear over end times is misplaced.
25 years ago
Sept. 6, 1997: Musical group The Indigo Girls will kick off a major tour with a free concert for the St. Regis Mohawk reservation. Musician John Trudell also is scheduled to play. The concert is intended to raise awareness of the levels of cleanup located around the reservation left by the General Motors Powertrain division, said Alice Tarbell, director of the Akwesasne Task Force on the Environment.
50 years ago
Sept. 6, 1972: Former Ogdensburg football players can be found on college team rosters as the new pigskin season begins. Jon Nystrom, a former Ogdensburg Free Academy quarterback, is now playing for the Renssellaer Polytechnic Institute as a quarterback. Rob Winter is playing quarterback at Hamilton College. Tom Lightfoot, a former linebacker, is now playing defensive end at Southern Connecticut.
75 years ago
Sept. 6, 1947: Charles P. Lyon of Ogdensburg accepted delivery of a $50,000, 47-foot mahogany cruiser which boatmen describe as the finest ever built in the North country. Hutchinson Boat Works of Alexandria Bay, under specifications drawn up by John L. Hacker, a hull designer from New York City, constructed the watercraft which may exceed 60 miles per hour. The new cruiser will be christened the Pardon Me.
100 years ago
Sept. 6, 1922: Adams Center residents Mr. and Mrs. Charles Linsey announced the sale of the Capt. F.M. Dealing war relics collection. Mrs. Linsey is the daughter of the late collector. Over 1,000 pieces will be included in the sale, including vintage flintlocks and a large number of revolvers. Capt. Dealing, a veteran of the Tenth New York Heavy Artillery, died a year ago with one of the state’s best collections.
125 years ago
Sept. 6, 1897: The excavations are being made for the new ironite walk which is to encircle the (Watertown) city hall.
150 years ago
Sept. 3, 1872: Gold Bracelet Lost on Tuesday evening, on the way to, at, or from the Rink. The finder will be liberally rewarded by leaving the same at this (The Times) office.
The world
1620: The Pilgrims sail from Plymouth, England on the Mayflower to settle in North America.
1803: British scientist John Dalton begins using symbols to represent the atoms of different elements.
1901: Leon Czolgosz, an unemployed anarchist, shoots and fatally wounds President William McKinley at the Pan-American Exposition in Buffalo.
1946: United States Secretary of State James F. Byrnes announces that the U.S. will follow a policy of economic reconstruction in postwar Germany.
1962: Archaeologist Peter Marsden discovers the first of the Blackfriars Ships dating back to the second century AD in the Blackfriars area of the banks of the River Thames in London.
1972: Nine Israeli athletes die (along with a German policeman) at the hands of the Palestinian “Black September” terrorist group after being taken hostage at the Munich Olympic Games. Two other Israeli athletes were slain in the initial attack the previous day.
1995: Cal Ripken Jr. of the Baltimore Orioles plays in his 2,131st consecutive game, breaking a record that had stood for 56 years.
1997: The Funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales takes place in London. Well over a million people lined the streets and 2 1⁄2 billion watched around the world on television.
2007: Israel executes the air strike Operation Orchard to destroy a nuclear reactor in Syria.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.