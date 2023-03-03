Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
March 3, 2013: Beaver River Central School District officials are considering a capital project that would include improvements to athletic fields and the school building. And they are hoping to get plenty of community input, particularly for the outdoor part of the project.
25 years ago
March 3, 1998: In a perfect world, Indian River Central School District would begin distance-learning courses next spring. But the world isn’t perfect, and administration hesitate because they aren’t sure what schools they can count on to join the network.
50 years ago
March 3, 1973: The Lewis County Civil Defense search and rescue service will meet Monday in the civil defense office in the county courthouse. The meeting open to all interested person in the county. The unit is in the process of expanding and recruiting. New members will be required to take first aid and will be encouraged to take all available training courses, although not all will be required for membership.
75 years ago
March 3, 1948: A quota of $7,500 has been set for the Red Cross drive in Lewis county, according to Harold T. Allen, county Red Cross fund chairman. This exceeds by $500 last year’s quota of $7,000. The village of Lowville is asked to contribute $2,125 of this amount, or 2%. Last year’s village goal of $1,960 also was 28%of the total quota for the county.
100 years ago
March 3, 1923: Superintendent of Schools Robert G. Wallace is taking every precaution to see that parents of pupils in the Carthage public schools know what their children are doing in school and to see that the parents are aware of the marks the pupils have to maintain to be promoted. Letters have been prepared at the school by the superintendent and are being mailed to the parents.
125 years ago
March 3, 1898: The St. Lawrence Dramatic club gave a complimentary rendering of their play “ Above the Clouds” at the home of Mrs. George Loveland, who has been ill some time. After the entertainment refreshments were served and the company returned to their homes happy in the thought that they had contributed to the happiness of another.
150 years ago
March 3, 1873: Carthage: Postmaster Willes has expended some $30 of his own funds in enlarging the post-office, making its capacity about one third larger than before. It now contains 657 drawers and boxes. Mr. Willes evidently means to keep the capacity of his office equal to the wants of the public. This office is now the second in size in the county.
The world
1910 – Rockefeller Foundation: John D. Rockefeller Jr. announces his retirement from managing his businesses so that he can devote all his time to philanthropy.
1913 – Thousands of women march in the Woman Suffrage Procession in Washington, D.C.
1931 – The United States adopts “The Star-Spangled Banner” as its national anthem.
1938 – Oil is discovered in Saudi Arabia.
1943 – World War II: In London, 173 people are killed in a crush while trying to enter an air-raid shelter at Bethnal Green tube station.
1944 – A freight train carrying stowaway passengers stalls in a tunnel shortly after departing from Balvano, Basilicata, Italy just after midnight, with 517 dying from carbon monoxide poisoning.
1945 – World War II: In poor visibility, the RAF mistakenly bombs the Bezuidenhout area of The Hague, Netherlands, killing 511 people.
1991 – An amateur video captures the beating of Rodney King by Los Angeles police officers.
2017 – The Nintendo Switch releases worldwide.
