Looking backward
Due to and editing error, the Looking Backward for today ran on Wednesday. Here is Wednesday’s Looking Backward.
The north
10 years ago
Jan. 25, 2013: Watertown: Councilman Jeffrey M. Smith remembered the days when skating rinks were opened at Thompson Park and several schools throughout the city. Now, after decades, outdoor ice skating finally will return to Thompson Park. Parks and Recreation Department employees have made a 50-by100-foot ice rink near the pool house. It opens today.
25 years ago
Jan. 25, 1998: The Thompson Park Conservancy’s carefully detailed $2.7 million plan to bring the Thompson Park Zoo up to national accreditation standards is more than just a renovation project. The Thompson Park 2000 plan calls for the creation of a “New York state living museum and education center” in Watertown, said zoo Director Glenn D. Dobrogosz.
50 years ago
Jan. 25, 1973: The Black River District of the Jefferson-Lewis Council of Boy Scouts will commemorate Boy Scout month at its annual father-son banquet, in Lowville Academy cafeteria. The date marks the 63rd anniversary of boy scouting. Scouts and fathers mayb make reservations with troop leaders.
75 years ago
Jan. 25, 1948: Lowville: The American Legion auxiliary, Post 162, will hold a covered dish supper, followed by the regular monthly meeting Wednesday. A Shadow Social will be held for Legionnaires in the Post rooms Saturday. The women are requested to bring sandwiches and pickles or olives. Music will be furnished and refreshments served.
100 years ago
Jan. 25, 1923: Mrs. F. D. Barlow of this village, chairman of the Jefferson County Federation of Women’s clubs and Mrs. Sydney Sweet of Theresa, chairman of the second district if the Northern Federation, will speak before the club of Philadelphia this evening. They will address the women of the club on the world that should be done throughout this district and county.
125 years ago
Jan. 25, 1898: Watertown: Do you want fresh, reliable groceries and provisions! If so, leave your order with us, We carry high-grade goods and sell them right. Baker & Fraser, 5 Arsenal Street.
150 years ago
Jan. 25, 1873: Watertown: Hardware at the new store, No. 27 Public Square, may be found a general assortment of hardware including corn-shellers, horse bells, hand sleighs, skate and straps, snow shovels, lightning crosscut saws, belting, diston hand saws, clothes wringers, lightning buck saws, axes, warranted, hay knive etc. Also, the finest assortment of bronze metal and nickel plate door trimmings in the city. Call and see me. Sponenbergh & Walker.
The world
1915 – Alexander Graham Bell inaugurates U.S. transcontinental telephone service, speaking from New York to Thomas Watson in San Francisco.
1918 – The Ukrainian People’s Republic declares independence from Soviet Russia.
1937 – “The Guiding Light” debuts on NBC radio from Chicago. In 1952 it moves to CBS television, where it remains until Sept. 18, 2009.
1942 – World War II: Thailand declares war on the United States and United Kingdom.
1945 – World War II: The Battle of the Bulge ends.
1949 – The first Emmy Awards are presented in the United States; the venue is the Hollywood Athletic Club.
1971 – Charles Manson and four “Family” members (three of them female) are found guilty of the 1969 Tate–LaBianca murders.
1996 – Billy Bailey becomes the last person to be hanged in the United States.
2019 – A mining company’s dam collapses in Brumadinho, Brazil, a south-eastern city, killing at least seven people and leaving 200 missing.
