Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
April 11, 2013: St. Regis Mohawk Tribal Council officials want public input on their plan to utilize damage settlement funds to restore area wildlife, resources and Mohawk Indian customs that were damaged by decades of industrial pollution.
25 years ago
April 11, 1998: Chaumont: Smokers can light up again at bingo, but only in a draft section of the fire hall where the fire trucks are kept. The revised smoking policy was approved Tuesday during the Chaumont Volunteer Fire Co. annual election of officers.
50 years ago
April 11, 1973: Gouverneur: An ambitious program to replace about 100 lounge and side chairs for hospital room has been started by the Gouvernuer Edward John Noble Hospital Auxiliary.
75 years ago
April 11, 1948: Carthage: A small pox and diptheria prevention clinic will be held Thursday morning at the Herrings and Deferiet schools under the supervision of Dr. Hollis W. Merrick, 2nd, health officer of the Wilna-Champion Health district.
100 years ago
April 11, 1923: St. Lawrence County has just purchased an adding and computing machine that runs on an electric motor and with a capacity of amounts up to 9999999999. Additions, subtractions, and other terms of computation can be made upon it.
125 years ago
April 11, 1898: Chaumont: The pipe organ recital was held in the Presbyterian Church Tuesday evening. The choir of 16 voices were assisted by the organist of St. Patrick’s Church, Watertown. There was good attendance, largely from out of town, people being present from Cape Vincent, Three Mile Bay, Depauville, Perch River and Limerick.
150 years ago
April 11, 1873: Tuesday and Fridays are “market days” at Adams. On Tuesday last butter came in slow, the price starting in the morning at 38 cents, which, by competition, was driven to 40 cents.
The world
1961 – The trial of Adolf Eichmann begins in Jerusalem.
1963 – Pope John XXIII issues Pacem in terris, the first encyclical addressed to all Christians instead of only Catholics, and which described the conditions for world peace in human terms.
1964 – Brazilian Marshal Humberto de Alencar Castelo Branco is elected president by the National Congress.
1965 – The Palm Sunday tornado outbreak of 1965: Fifty-one tornadoes hit in six Midwestern states, killing 256 people.
1968 – President Lyndon B. Johnson signs the Civil Rights Act of 1968, prohibiting discrimination in the sale, rental, and financing of housing.
1968 – Assassination attempt on Rudi Dutschke, leader of the German student movement.
1970 – Apollo Program: Apollo 13 is launched.
1976 – The Apple I is created.
1977 – London Transport’s Silver Jubilee AEC Routemaster buses are launched.
1979 – Ugandan dictator Idi Amin is deposed.
1981 – A massive riot in Brixton, south London results in almost 300 police injuries and 65 serious civilian injuries.
1986 – FBI Miami Shootout: A gun battle in broad daylight in Dade County, Florida between two bank/armored car robbers and pursuing FBI agents. During the firefight, FBI agents Jerry L. Dove and Benjamin P. Grogan were killed, while five other agents were wounded. As a result, the popular .40 S&W cartridge was developed.
1987 – The London Agreement is secretly signed between Israeli Foreign Affairs Minister Shimon Peres and King Hussein of Jordan.
1990 – Customs officers in Middlesbrough, England, seize what they believe to be the barrel of a massive gun on a ship bound for Iraq.
1993 – Four hundred fifty prisoners rioted at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville, Ohio, and continued to do so for ten days, citing grievances related to prison conditions, as well as the forced vaccination of Nation of Islam prisoners (for tuberculosis) against their religious beliefs.
2001 – The detained crew of a United States EP-3E aircraft that landed in Hainan, China after a collision with a J-8 fighter, is released.
2002 – The Ghriba synagogue bombing by al-Qaeda kills 21 in Tunisia.
2002 – Over two hundred thousand people march in Caracas towards the presidential palace to demand the resignation of President Hugo Chávez. Nineteen protesters are killed.
2006 – Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad announces Iran’s claim to have successfully enriched uranium.
2007 – Algiers bombings: Two bombings in Algiers kill 33 people and wound a further 222 others.
2011 – An explosion in the Minsk Metro, Belarus kills 15 people and injures 204 others.
2012 – A pair of great earthquakes occur in the Wharton Basin west of Sumatra in Indonesia. The maximum Mercalli intensity of this strike-slip doublet earthquake is VII (Very strong). Ten are killed, twelve are injured, and a non-destructive tsunami is observed on the island of Nias.
2018 – An Ilyushin Il-76 which was owned and operated by the Algerian Air Force crashes near Boufarik, Algeria, killing 257.
2021 – Twenty year old Daunte Wright is shot and killed in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota by officer Kimberly Potter, sparking protests in the city, when the officer allegedly mistakes her own gun for her taser.
