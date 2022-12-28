Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Dec. 28, 2012: It has been 20 year since contamination was found at the former Crown Cleaners site on Route 3, but 2013 might be the year the cleanup is completed. The town of Wilna has taken ownership of the property and applied for a grant to design a park once the cleanup is complete.
25 years ago
Dec. 28, 1997: Adams: The high school ag class is an endangered species in New York. Years ago, every rural high school and Board of Cooperative Educational Services offered farming education programs. But as the number of farm families fell and school districts with tight budgets eliminated low-enrollment courses, the programs vanished. Still, there are 225 agriculture instructors in New York, teaching the basics of farming and farm science, Mr. DeCerce said. At South Jefferson High School, that teacher is William C. Stowell.
50 years ago
Dec. 28, 1972: The home of Fire Chief Robert Chartier, was awarded the first prize for best over-all entry in the Christmas home decorating contest sponsored by the Tupper Lake Chamber of Commerce.
75 years ago
Dec. 28, 1947: More vehicle licenses and commercial vehicle licenses were issued before Christmas this year than last year. This year 712 passenger vehicle licenses were issued before Christmas and last year 498 commercial vehicle licenses totaling 92 were issued before Christmas, while last year’s figures total 85 for the same period.
100 years ago
Dec. 28, 1922: Christmas post office records were broken, the Watertown post office deserves more than commendation for the manner in which the Christmas rush was handled. All records for bulk in outgoing and incoming Christmas mail were broken. Without the efficient and loyal force of employees it would have been impossible.
125 years ago
Dec. 28, 1897: Lung Protectors. We have a few Lung Protectors left which we propose to close out at cost. Call early before the assortment is broken. Felt’s , Court Street Drug Store.
150 years ago
Dec. 28, 1872: An Alexandria Farm for Sale. About 110 acres, known as the “Reynolds Farm,” on the road from Redwood to Alexandria Bay- intersecting with the “Goose Bay” road. All improved meadow, pasture and plow land, except about 10 acres of wood-land.
The world
1902 – The Syracuse Athletic Club defeats the New York Philadelphians, 5–0, in the first indoor professional football game, which was held at Madison Square Garden.
1908 – The 7.1 Mw Messina earthquake shakes Southern Italy with a maximum Mercalli intensity of XI (Extreme), killing between 75,000 and 200,000.
1912 – The first municipally owned streetcars take to the streets in San Francisco.
1918 – Constance Markievicz, while detained in Holloway prison, becomes the first woman to be elected Member of Parliament (MP) to the British House of Commons.
1941 – World War II: Operation Anthropoid, the plot to assassinate high-ranking Nazi officer Reinhard Heydrich, commences.
1943 – Soviet authorities launch Operation Ulussy, beginning the deportation of the Kalmyk nation to Siberia and Central Asia.
1943 – World War II: After eight days of brutal house-to-house fighting, the Battle of Ortona concludes with the victory of the 1st Canadian Infantry Division over the German 1st Parachute Division and the capture of the Italian town of Ortona.
1944 – Maurice Richard becomes the first player to score eight points in one game of NHL ice hockey.
1948 – The DC-3 airliner NC16002 disappears 50 miles south of Miami.
1956 – Chin Peng, David Marshall and Tunku Abdul Rahman meet in Baling, Malaya to try and resolve the Malayan Emergency situation.
1958 – “Greatest Game Ever Played”: Baltimore Colts defeat the New York Giants in the first National Football League sudden death overtime game at New York’s Yankee Stadium.
1967 – American businesswoman Muriel Siebert becomes the first woman to own a seat on the New York Stock Exchange.
1972 – The last scheduled day for induction into the military by the Selective Service System. Due to the fact that President Richard Nixon declared this day a national day of mourning due to former President Harry S Truman’s death, approximately 300 men were not able to report due to most Federal offices being closed. Since the draft was not resumed in 1973, they were never drafted.
1973 – The United States Endangered Species Act is signed into law by President Richard Nixon.
1989 – A magnitude 5.6 earthquake hits Newcastle, New South Wales, Australia, killing 13 people.
2006 – War in Somalia: The militaries of Somalia’s Transitional Federal Government and Ethiopian troops capture Mogadishu unopposed.
2009 – Forty-three people die in a suicide bombing in Karachi, Pakistan, where Shia Muslims are observing the Day of Ashura.
2014 – Indonesia AirAsia Flight 8501 crashes into the Karimata Strait en route from Surabaya to Singapore, killing all 162 people aboard.
2014 – Nine people die and another 19 are reported missing, when the MS Norman Atlantic catches fire in the Strait of Otranto, in the Adriatic Sea, in Italian waters.
