Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
July 21, 2012: Watertown may not have been dubbed the nation’s “most patriotic” town in the Best Road Rally put on by Rand McNally, but it certainly came close to grabbing the prize, said the team of two judges from Georgia and Florida who completed a 7,200-mile trip. As one of five runners-up that competed in the “most patriotic” category, Watertown fell short to Gainesville, Texas in a decision made Friday.
25 years ago
July 21, 1997: Federal judges in the Northern District of New York, faced with a backlog of hundreds of cases and more coming in each year, say they’re facing a crisis. As of Wednesday, there were 2,665 civil cases and 224 criminal cases. It does not help that during the fiscal year 1995-96, a record number of civil lawsuits were filed, adding 2,170 new cases to an already growing pile. Retired judges come back to help with the caseload but the volume of new cases is up twenty percent since 1990.
50 years ago
July 21, 1972: Ford Street merchants in Ogdensburg successfully made their case to keep the area zoned for business use over a push for more residential zoned neighborhoods in the city. A consultant hired by the city was identified by the small business members as exercising too much influence and having an interest only in the downtown urban renewal area that has seen recent investment. The “Tavern Row” merchants say the zoning conformity will hurt their businesses when they attempt to sell them off in the future.
75 years ago
July 21, 1947: As she entered her Sandy Creek residence living room, Miss Betsy Gardner discovered a three foot long spotted adder snake lying on the rug. Beating a hasty retreat, she called her father, Carlton Gardner, who had just arrived home from work at the bank, and he killed the snake. How the animal managed to enter the house is something of a mystery as all of the doors and windows were screened. The snake breed is reported to be a good climber and may have squirmed up the outside chimney and down the fireplace.
100 years ago
July 21, 1922: A Norfolk man’s Oakland six touring car was stolen in Potsdam and police are in Ogdensburg looking for the vehicle. Samuel S. Benson works as a paper-maker who recently arrived in Norfolk from Oklahoma with the dark green automobile, plate number C2705. Officers Perry and Stevens remain on the lookout for the missing machine after visiting Ogdensburg last evening.
125 years ago
July 21, 1897: Watertown produce markets report that potatoes continue in good demand. One jobber received 27 barrels today and closed them out quickly at $3.50 per barrel. A few small lots of homegrown spuds brought $1 per bushel. Stringbeans generally brought $1 per bushel today. Oswego county strawberries appeared for the last time for this growing season and retailed for ten cents a quart here.
150 years ago
July 20, 1872: Slate roofing roofs are the best ever constructed, there is no denying. This is a settled point. It is indestructible. It will outlast any building. It is fire proof. It can be put over old shingles and can be made Plain or Ornamented. It appears the best of any roof, and IT IS THE BEST. The terms for roofing will be given on application personally or by letter. P.O. Address, East Watertown, N.Y. and all orders will be promptly attended to. — J.G. Burlingame.
The world
1865: In the market square of Springfield, Mo., Wild Bill Hickok shoots and kills Davis Tutt in what is regarded as the first western showdown.
1873: At Adair, Iowa, Jesse James and the James–Younger Gang pull off the first successful train robbery in the American Old West.
1925: Scopes Trial: In Dayton, Tennessee, high school biology teacher John T. Scopes is found guilty of teaching human evolution in class and fined $100.
1925: Malcolm Campbell becomes the first man to exceed 150 mph (241 km/h) on land. At Pendine Sands in Wales, he drives Sunbeam 350HP built by Sunbeam at a two-way average speed of 150.33 mph (242 km/h).
1936: Spanish Civil War: The Central Committee of Antifascist Militias of Catalonia is constituted, establishing an anarcho-syndicalist economy in Catalonia.
1944: World War II: Battle of Guam: American troops land on Guam, starting a battle that will end on August 10.
1944: World War II: Claus von Stauffenberg and four fellow conspirators are executed for the July 20 plot to assassinate Adolf Hitler.
1949: The United States Senate ratifies the North Atlantic Treaty.
1952: The 7.3 Mw Kern County earthquake strikes Southern California with a maximum Mercalli intensity of XI (Extreme), killing 12 and injuring hundreds.
1954: First Indochina War: The Geneva Conference partitions Vietnam into North Vietnam and South Vietnam.
1959: NS Savannah, the first nuclear-powered cargo-passenger ship, is launched as a showcase for Dwight D. Eisenhower’s “Atoms for Peace” initiative.
1960: Sirimavo Bandaranaike is elected Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, becoming the world’s first female head of government
1961: Mercury program: Mercury-Redstone 4 Mission: Gus Grissom piloting Liberty Bell 7 becomes the second American to go into space (in a suborbital mission).
1969: Apollo program: At 02:56 UTC, astronaut Neil Armstrong becomes the first person to walk on the Moon, followed 19 minutes later by Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin.
1970: After 11 years of construction, the Aswan High Dam in Egypt is completed.
1972: The Troubles: Bloody Friday: The Provisional IRA detonate 22 bombs in central Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom in the space of 80 minutes, killing nine and injuring 130.
1976: Christopher Ewart-Biggs, the British ambassador to the Republic of Ireland, is assassinated by the Provisional IRA.
1977: The start of the four-day-long Libyan–Egyptian War.
1979: Jay Silverheels, a Mohawk actor, becomes the first Native American to have a star commemorated in the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
1983: The world’s lowest temperature in an inhabited location is recorded at Vostok Station, Antarctica at −89.2 °C (−128.6 °F).
1995: Third Taiwan Strait Crisis: The People’s Liberation Army begins firing missiles into the waters north of Taiwan.
2005: Four attempted bomb attacks by Islamist extremists disrupt part of London’s public transport system.
2008: Ram Baran Yadav is declared the first President of Nepal.
2010: President Barack Obama signs the Dodd–Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act.
2011: NASA’s Space Shuttle program ends with the landing of Space Shuttle Atlantis on mission STS-135 at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center.
2012: Erden Eruç completes the first solo human-powered circumnavigation of the world.
