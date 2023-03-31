Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
March 31, 2013: A new city police chief should be at the helm of the Watertown Police Department by Memorial Day. A civil service exam was given for the position March 23. At least two people in the department took it.
25 years ago
March 31, 1998: As temperatures climbed higher during the past several days, so have the curb side piles of branches and debris left over from January’s ice storm. By last week, city work crews had passed through every street in Watertown, City Manager Jerry C. Hiller said.
50 years ago
March 31, 1973: Foresters at the Lowville Office of the State Department of Environmental Conservation reported that more than 900,000 board feet of sawtimber worth approximately $45,000 was selectively marked by the department’s forestry staff and harvested by cooperating landowners in 1972.
75 years ago
March 31, 1948: The board of education of the Lowville Academy and Union Free school will return to the pre-war method of appointing teachers and placing them on tenure, Leon A. Davis, academy principal announced today. The scarcity of teachers during the war meant suspension of the rule that married teachers were not placed on tenure or probation and that two year’s experience be required before hiring, Mr. Davis said,
100 years ago
March 31, 1923: Governeur: Many visited the new department store in Clinton Street owned by Sam Katzman at the formal opening last night. The store was open for inspection in the evening at which time people were given an opportunity to see the interior which is prettily decorated and arranged in an unusual manner. The ground floor is much like other stores of this type but the upper floors are altogether different in that the second floor is divided into small rooms.
125 years ago
March 31, 1898: Plessis: An April Fool social will be held Friday night at the home of Mrs. S. M. Sweet. Those who attend will be welcomed at the door by peculiar people. Refreshments will be served.
150 years ago
March 31, 1873: There was a formal proposition started, that the people of Antwerp raise $50,000 towards building an anthracite furnace here, of a capacity equal to 85 or 40 tons of iron ore per day. It is reported that E. B. Buckley, President of the Jeff. Iron Company, will, if the citizens will contribute the above named amount, furnish the additional $150,000 necessary for construction of such a furnace.
The world
1918 – Daylight saving time goes into effect in the United States for the first time.
1933 – The Civilian Conservation Corps is established with the mission of relieving rampant unemployment in the United States.
1949 – The Dominion of Newfoundland joins the Canadian Confederation and becomes the 10th Province of Canada.
1951 – Remington Rand delivers the first UNIVAC I computer to the United States Census Bureau.
1968 – American President Lyndon B. Johnson speaks to the nation of “Steps to Limit the War in Vietnam” in a television address. At the conclusion of his speech, he announces: “I shall not seek, and I will not accept, the nomination of my party for another term as your President.”
1970 – Explorer 1 re-enters the Earth’s atmosphere after 12 years in orbit.
1990 – Approximately 200,000 protesters take to the streets of London to protest against the newly introduced Poll Tax.
1991 – Georgian independence referendum: Nearly 99 percent of the voters support the country’s independence from the Soviet Union.
1991 – The Warsaw Pact formally disbands.
1992 – The USS Missouri, the last active United States Navy battleship, is decommissioned in Long Beach, California.
1992 – The Treaty of Federation is signed in Moscow.
1993 – The Macao Basic Law is adopted by the Eighth National People’s Congress of China to take effect December 20, 1999. Resumption by China of the Exercise of Sovereignty over Macao
1995 – Selena is murdered by her fan club president Yolanda Saldívar at a Days Inn in Corpus Christi, Texas.
1995 – TAROM Flight 371, an Airbus A310-300, crashes near Balotesti, Romania, killing all 60 people on board.
1998 – Netscape releases Mozilla source code under an open source license.
2004 – Iraq War in Anbar Province: In Fallujah, Iraq, four American private military contractors working for Blackwater USA, are killed after being ambushed.
2016 – NASA astronaut Scott Kelly and Roscosmos cosmonaut Mikhail Kornienko return to Earth after a yearlong mission at the International Space Station.
2018 – Start of the 2018 Armenian revolution.
