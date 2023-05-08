Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
May 8, 2013: The Stewart’s Shop’s Holiday Match program has awarded nearly $100,000 to agencies in Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties, many of which are focused on helping children. Grant awards totaled $42,580 for Jefferson County, $17,650 for Lewis County and $34,180 for St. Lawrence County. A total of $1.34 million in grants was awarded for the 2012 season.
25 years ago
May 8, 1998: Copenhagen Central School District residents will vote on a budget projecting 1.5 percent increase in the tax levy, but the Board of Education may use higher-than-expected state aid to reduce the levy. The levy is proposed at $937,753, up 1.5 percent from this year’s $923,894. If $263,000 were used to reduce taxes, the levy would fall 27% to $674,753.
50 years ago
May 8, 1973: The Carthage Village Board Monday night adopted a $624,188.94 budget for the 1973-74 fiscal year that lists a sewer fund of $235,644, a general fund of $334,157.18 and a water fund of $54,387.78.
75 years ago
May 8, 1948: Carthage: Plans have been completed for a covered dish supper and program to be held Monday evening at 6 in the Knights of Columbus hall under the auspices of the Girl Scout committee of the Twin Villages. Two hundred mother and daughters are expected to attend.
100 years ago
May 8, 1923: Watertown’s annual clean-up days will start Monday of next week and the usual course will be followed. It was inaugurated under Mayor Hugo and we have had it every year. Hundreds of loads of useless articles are carried away.
125 years ago
May 8, 1898: Gouverneur: The gallant fire laddies of No. 1 are the first Gouverneurians to offer their services to the government except a few from this village who were members of the regular army previous to the breaking out of hostilities.
150 years ago
May 8, 1873: It will be well with people who subscribe for the Times and pay in advance before the 12th of May. A total eclipse of the moon is advertised to come off at that time.
The world
1970 – The Beatles release their 12th and final studio album, “Let It Be.”
1973 – A 71-day standoff between federal authorities and the American Indian Movement members occupying the Pine Ridge Reservation at Wounded Knee, South Dakota ends with the surrender of the militants.
1976 – The rollercoaster The New Revolution, the first steel coaster with a vertical loop, opens at Six Flags Magic Mountain.
1978 – The first ascent of Mount Everest without supplemental oxygen, by Reinhold Messner and Peter Habeler.
1980 – The World Health Organization confirms the eradication of smallpox.
1984 – Cpl. Denis Lortie enters the Quebec National Assembly and opens fire, killing three people and wounding 13. René Jalbert, Sergeant-at-Arms of the Assembly, succeeds in calming him, for which he will later receive the Cross of Valour.
1984 – The USSR announces a boycott upon the Summer Olympics at Los Angeles, later joined by 14 other countries.
1984 – The Thames Barrier is officially opened, preventing the floodplain of most of Greater London from being flooded except under extreme circumstances.
1987 – The SAS kills eight Provisional Irish Republican Army volunteers and a civilian during an ambush in Loughgall, Northern Ireland.
1997 – China Southern Airlines Flight 3456 crashes on approach into Bao’an International Airport, killing 35 people.
2021 – A car bomb explodes in front of a school in Kabul, capital city of Afghanistan killing at least 55 people and wounding over 150.
