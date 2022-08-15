Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Aug. 15, 2012: Massena Attorney Michael V. Almasian would like to be considered for Massena’s next economic development specialist. Almasian wants to redevelop Massena’s Grasse River waterfront to cater to the tastes of tourists with disposable income, a population that will seek out artforms. The lawyer has rehabilitated buildings that he owns on Main Street in the village and has closed his law firm to concentrate on a bakery/cafe project at one of his buildings. His professional goal as the Business Development Corporation executive director would be to shift the focus from previous economic development efforts.
25 years ago
Aug. 15, 1997: Douglas M. Carlson, a state Department of Environmental Conservation acquatic biologist, examined a 73-inch deceased sturgeon taken from Black Lake, the first confirmed sighting of the species in 60 years. The specimen provides evidence that the fish have quietly existed there since two dams were built in the 1920s. The biologist took photos of the fish, estimated to weigh more than 100 pounds and aged between 50 to 100 years. No specific cause of death was obvious, but old age was one explanation, given the good condition of the fish remains. Vince J. Monini of Schenectady found the fish.
50 years ago
Aug. 15, 1972: The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a complaint about a telephone party line user that interfered with an emergency phone call. Albert A. Booram, of Point Peninsula, Three Mile Bay, attempted to place a call for rescuers to aid victims of a boating accident in July. A woman attempting to make a long-distance call on the five-line party system refused to vacate the line upon demand. The Township Telephone Co. confirmed that Booram is on a multi-party line and is continuing to investiagte the matter. A capsized 19-foot boat with three occupants at Long Point State Park was reported to the Coast Guard, and then the Sheriff’s Department. By the time either agency could respond, the three occupants were being transported to shore by private craft, which also towed the capsized boat.
75 years ago
Aug. 15, 1947: Winter training maneuvers at Pine Camp received advance elements at 9:30 AM today from Camp Campbell, KY in the form of a 25-vehicle convoy. The motorcade took five days to traverse the distance between posts. Combat engineers and Army quartermasters were given quarters in the station complement area, directly to the rear of post headquarters. “Operation Snowdrop” will be held beginning later this year as a mock airborne invasion of snowbound “enemy” territory to test the fighting effectiveness of new winter equipment, involving 2,800 infantry soldiers from Fort Bragg, N.C.
100 years ago
Aug. 15, 1922: (Period language usage included) A band of gypsies traveling in three cars stopped in lower Coffeen street for a short time this afternoon but were given “marching order” by Undersheriff B.C. Wilde. The trio of vehicles continued on their journey without making any further stops inside the Watertown city limits. The group ended up in Brownville where they had trouble in the village stores where they attempted to pilfer groceries. The itinerant troupe remained in Brownville only a short time before they were driven out and when last seen they were motoring to Dexter.
125 years ago
Aug. 14, 1897: An old engraving by Dr. J.D. Huntington has been examined which shows the days when Watertown was a country town. The New York State Fair was held here in late September/early October of 1856 in the area between Gotham and Franklin streets now occupied by the Orphan’s home. The only reminders of the grove near Franklin street are the gigantic trees that have been spared for shade. The fair that year was a failure, raining the entire week. The expected crowd did not materialize, and a large number of people lost money by buying supplies to feed the visitors who elected to stay home.
150 years ago
Aug. 15, 1872: Dion, the celebrated billiard player, was in town last evening, and left this morning. He gave a private exhibition. Moss, of the “Despatch” tried him one game “for fun,” but he didn’t get even to the first base with the talented player.
The world
1935: Will Rogers and Wiley Post are killed after their aircraft develops engine problems during takeoff in Barrow, Alaska.
1939: “The Wizard of Oz” premieres at Grauman’s Chinese Theater in Los Angeles, California.
1947: India gains Independence from British rule after near 190 years of British company and crown rule, and joins the Commonwealth of Nations.
1961: Border guard Conrad Schumann flees from East Germany while on duty guarding the construction of the Berlin Wall.
1962: James Joseph Dresnok defects to North Korea after running across the Korean Demilitarized Zone. Dresnok died in 2016.
1965: The Beatles play to nearly 60,000 fans at Shea Stadium in New York City, an event later regarded as the birth of stadium rock.
1969: The Woodstock Music & Art Fair opens in Bethel, New York, featuring some of the top rock musicians of the era.
1971: President Richard Nixon completes the break from the gold standard by ending convertibility of the United States dollar into gold by foreign investors.
1971: Bahrain gains independence from the United Kingdom.
1973: Vietnam War: The USAF bombing of Cambodia ends.
1977: The Big Ear, a radio telescope operated by Ohio State University as part of the SETI project, receives a radio signal from deep space; the event is named the “Wow! signal” from the notation made by a volunteer on the project.
1995: In South Carolina, Shannon Faulkner becomes the first female cadet matriculated at The Citadel (she drops out less than a week later).
2021: Kabul falls into the hands of the Taliban as Ashraf Ghani flees Afghanistan along with local residents and foreign nationals, effectively reestablishing the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.
