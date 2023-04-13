Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
April 13, 2013: It’s one of the first signs of spring along the St. Lawrence River. The Clayton Spring Boat Show, held at Clayton’s municipal arena every April since the mid 1970s, opened Friday, welcoming boaters from near and far to check out some of the more trendy small vessels of the season.
25 years ago
April 13, 1998: Watertown: Six sets of pricey “hunter green” benches and trash cans are expected to make their Public Square debut. Northern New York Community Foundation is paying $5,000 toward the project, the rest of the cost will be picked up by the management and owners of the Brighton Hotel, Buck Building, Woodruff Medical Center, Burdick Building, Henry-Keep apartments and Katzman Real Estate.
50 years ago
April 13, 1973: “Museum by 76” is the slogan of a drive by the Gouverneur Historical Society to raise $50,000 to finance construction of a museum or the renovation of an existing building for the storage and display of historical articles and records.
75 years ago
April 13, 1948: Work on the new Carthage-West Carthage bridge moved into high gear this week as the Howes and Farrell Construction company began round-the-clock operations, throwing a night shift of workmen into the demolition of the old span.
100 years ago
April 13, 1923: Mail Carrier Richard Lawrence will go on the retired list tomorrow after a service of 30 years at the Ogdensburg post office. He will receive a pension of $60 a month. He will be succeeded on Route 4 by Edward McLean and Charles McCarmick will be promoted from substitute to regular carrier and assigned to succeed McLean on Route 10.
125 years ago
April 13, 1898: Perch River: The dime social held at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Calkins last week was a pleasant and successful affair. Games, charades and music were the order of the evening. Miss Northrup, of Dexter, was present and favored the company with several songs in her usual pleasing manner. Refreshments, consisting of sandwiches, coffee and pie, were served at the proper hour. The receipts were $8.
150 years ago
April 13, 1873: Farmers around Watertown are sinking pumps through the drifts to their maple trees, and will commence sugar making at once if they make connections.
The world
1996 – Two women and four children are killed after Israeli helicopter fired rockets at an ambulance in Mansouri, Lebanon.
1997 – Tiger Woods becomes the youngest golfer to win the Masters Tournament.
2017 – The U.S. drops the largest ever non-nuclear weapon on Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan.
