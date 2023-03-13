Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
March 13, 2013: The Ogdensburg Volunteer Rescue Squad renovation of its new headquarters in the former Hacketts Hardware building won’t be finished by Friday as scheduled because a generator to provide backup power to the building won’t be delivered by then. Completion of the $1.6 million renovation has been delayed until mid-April.
25 years ago
March 13, 1998: As a result of damage done by the January ice storm, the town of Henderson board may hire a professional tree-cutting service to remove badly damaged trees. Town officials have already compiled a list of trees that need to be cut back or removed completely.
50 years ago
March 13, 1973: About 205 cubs, leaders and parents attended the annual Cub Scout Pack 68 of Lowville Blue and gold banquet in St. Pete’s church hall. It was one of the largest blue and gold banquets held in many years, scout officials said.
75 years ago
March 13, 1948: Ogdensburg: Harold McCracken of Douglaston, L. I., Author of “Frederic Remington, Artist of the Old West,” was the guest of honor Friday afternoon at a tea held on the second floor of the Nathan Frank’s Son’s store. Local residents and others who purchased copies of the new Remington biography attended the tea, bringing with them their copies of the book for the author’s autograph.
100 years ago
March 13, 1923: Lowville: Owing to the excessive amount of snowfall this past winter, it is expected that the maple sugar season in Lewis county will be at least two weeks later in opening this year. The maple sugar, producers in the vicinity of Croghan say that there is at least five foot of snow in the sugar bushes, making it impossible to get in there to make ready for the work of the season.
125 years ago
March 13, 1898: Three Mile Bay: Lucian Haller, of Beaver Falls is in town, learning the tinsmith trade of his brother-in-law, Hart Empie.
150 years ago
March 13, 1873: Philadelphia: Miss “Sophrona” of your city, is visiting in our village, and selling soap. She says it is the first time she has honored our village with her presence.
The world
1930 – The news of the discovery of Pluto is announced by Lowell Observatory.
1943 – The Holocaust: German forces liquidate the Jewish ghetto in Kraków.
1957 – Cuban student revolutionaries storm the presidential palace in Havana in a failed attempt on the life of President Fulgencio Batista.
1969 – Apollo 9 returns safely to Earth after testing the Lunar Module.
1979 – The New Jewel Movement, headed by Maurice Bishop, ousts the Prime Minister of Grenada, Eric Gairy, in a coup d’état.
1988 – The Seikan Tunnel, the longest tunnel in the world with an undersea segment, opens between Aomori and Hakodate, Japan.
1992 – The Mw 6.6 Erzincan earthquake strikes eastern Turkey with a maximum Mercalli intensity of VIII (Severe).
1993 – The 1993 Storm of the Century affects the eastern United States, dropping feet of snow in many areas.
1996 – The Dunblane massacre leads to the death of sixteen primary school children and one teacher in Dunblane, Scotland.
1997 – The Missionaries of Charity choose Sister Nirmala to succeed Mother Teresa as their leader.
2003 – An article in Nature identifies the Ciampate del Diavolo as 350,000-year-old hominid footprints.
2012 – The Sierre coach crash kills 28 people, including 22 children.
2013 – The 2013 papal conclave elects Pope Francis as the 266th Pope of the Catholic Church.
2016 – The Ankara bombing kills at least 37 people.
2016 – Three gunmen attack two hotels in the Ivory Coast town of Grand-Bassam, killing at least 19 people.
2020 – President Donald Trump declares the COVID-19 pandemic to be a national emergency in the United States.
2020 – Breonna Taylor is killed by police officers who were forcibly entering her home in Louisville, Kentucky; her death sparked extensive protests against police brutality.
