Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Aug. 19, 2012: Watertown Police Department portable radios switched over to the digital spectrum when they became UHF band radios. Home monitoring scanner radio enthusiasts were cut off from their hobby as a result or were forced to go to businesses like Radio Shack at the Salmon Run Mall to upgrade their equipment to receive the UHF signals. Former Watertown Fire Chief Daniel J. Gaumont is credited with initiating the step towards this goal five years ago with the formation of a committee to direct radio communication among all units of various emergency response agencies. The Canadian government also had to sign off.
25 years ago
Aug. 19, 1997: A study of eel mortality is underway in Massena through research being conducted at the New York Power Authority dam’s turbine here. 600 eels will be fitted with radio tags and small uninflated balloons before being released upstream from the dam, to be directed through the propeller of the turbine machinery. After an eel clears the power station, its balloon will inflate and buoy the eel to the surface, where they will be counted and inspected. In 1985, more than 850,000 eels swam up the St. Lawrence River. Since then, that number has plummeted by about 98 percent.
50 years ago
Aug. 19, 1972: Malone-based State Police maintained a network of roadblocks in Franklin County to Plattsburgh in Clinton County as they sought two suspects in two Canadian bank robberies. Canadian police announced an alert after $4,000 was taken in a robbery at a bank in Hemingport, Que., near Champlain. Thirty minutes later an alarm startled two robbers at a bank at St. Edwards, Que. who left empty-handed.
75 years ago
Aug. 19, 1947: Pulaski state police participated last night as the new FM communication system proved its proficiency in its first major test. Word that a West Virginia car containing two men wanted in connection with a hold-up robbery were spotted in the vicinity of Clyde in Wayne County after a radio flash announced the regional alert. Other state police patrol cars became involved. Within an hour after the radio calls, the notification was then announced that the suspects had been apprehended on the outskirts of Clyde.
100 years ago
Aug. 19, 1922: Stone Street in Watertown was the scene of a disturbance between striking shopmen and railroad workers. City police investigated but no arrests were made. Three workmen reported to Acting Lieutenant W.H. Jewett that they had been attacked by strikers in the South Massey street yards after they were stopped by six men. A fracas ensued resulting in a head injury to one of the three strikebreakers. The shopmen chased the three individuals until the three were able to ask for police protection. A clash three weeks ago near the city hall building resulted in extra police being stationed near the strike area.
125 years ago
Aug. 19, 1897: James Keon, Watertown, whose language was said to be such that the Saturday night atmosphere on Clinton Street had to be filtered before it could be used as evidence, had his trial in police court yesterday. Complainant Ralph Eldredge was sworn as were several residents of the neighborhood where the defendant did his sulphur talk. The case was adjourned until 9 AM this morning at which hour Lizzie Compsin, a domestic employed on Clinton Street and upon whom Keon was calling Saturday night was sworn, testifying that she did not hear any language to offend her. The recorder imposed a fine of $10, which saw Keon pay $5, and Miss Compsin add her $5 to settle said fine.
150 years ago
Aug. 19, 1872: Horse thieves in Champion are suspected after a horse belonging to Emerson Peek, who resides about two miles south of Great Bend, was taken from the pasture “without the owner’s consent.” A carriage was also taken from Mr. Peck’s premises and it is safe to assume that it went the same way the horse did. On Friday night last, Mr. Wm. Davis, a neighbor of Mr. Peck lost a nice horse blanket and halter from his barn. It is suspected that this circumstances bears some relation to the horse theft.
The world
1561: Mary, Queen of Scots, aged 18, returns to Scotland after spending 13 years in France.
1612: The “Samlesbury witches”, three women from the Lancashire village of Samlesbury, England, are put on trial, accused of practicing witchcraft, one of the most famous witch trials in British history.
1692: In Salem, Province of Massachusetts Bay, five people, one woman and four men, including a clergyman, are executed after being convicted of witchcraft.
1812: War of 1812: American frigate USS Constitution defeats the British frigate HMS Guerriere off the coast of Nova Scotia, Canada earning the nickname “Old Ironsides”.
1848: California Gold Rush: The New York Herald breaks the news to the East Coast of the United States of the gold rush in California (although the rush started in January).
1854: The First Sioux War begins when United States Army soldiers kill Lakota chief Conquering Bear and in return are massacred.
1909: The Indianapolis Motor Speedway opens for automobile racing. Wilfred Bourque and his mechanic are killed during the first day’s events.
1934: The first All-American Soap Box Derby is held in Dayton, Ohio.
1934: The German referendum of 1934 approves Adolf Hitler’s appointment as head of state with the title of Führer.
1936: The Great Purge of the Soviet Union begins when the first of the Moscow Trials is convened.
1940: First flight of the B-25 Mitchell medium bomber.
1942: World War II: Operation Jubilee: The 2nd Canadian Infantry Division leads an amphibious assault by allied forces on Dieppe, France and fails, many Canadians are killed or captured. The operation was intended to develop and try new amphibious landing tactics for the coming full invasion in Normandy.
1944: World War II: Liberation of Paris: Paris, France rises against German occupation with the help of Allied troops.
1945: August Revolution: Viet Minh led by Ho Chi Minh take power in Hanoi, Vietnam.
1953: Cold War: The CIA and MI6 help to overthrow the government of Mohammad Mosaddegh in Iran and reinstate the Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi.
1960: Cold War: In Moscow, Russia, Soviet Union, downed American U-2 pilot Francis Gary Powers is sentenced to ten years imprisonment by the Soviet Union for espionage.
1964: Syncom 3, the first geostationary communication satellite, is launched. Two months later, it would enable live coverage of the 1964 Summer Olympics.
1981: Gulf of Sidra Incident: United States F-14A Tomcat fighters intercept and shoot down two Libyan Sukhoi Su-22 fighter jets over the Gulf of Sidra.
1991: Dissolution of the Soviet Union: The August Coup begins when Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev is placed under house arrest while on holiday in the town of Foros, Ukraine.
1999: In Belgrade, Yugoslavia, tens of thousands of Serbians rally to demand the resignation of Federal Republic of Yugoslavia President Slobodan Miloševic.
2004: Google Inc. has its initial public offering on Nasdaq.
2005: The first-ever joint military exercise between Russia and China, called Peace Mission 2005 begins.
2010: Operation Iraqi Freedom ends, with the last of the United States brigade combat teams crossing the border to Kuwait.
