Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Jan. 9, 2013: The $2 million, 4,500 square feet addition at the Massena Electric Department is nearing completion and should be open to the public by the end of the month.
25 years ago
Jan. 9, 1998: Rising rivers threaten many areas and Lewis County government declared a state of emergency as waters swelled. Some homeowners laid sandbags around houses and the Lyons Falls fire department spent much of Thursday building a ring of sandbags 3 feet high around the River Road home of Richard J. Bourgeois beside Black River and Fish Creek.
50 years ago
Jan. 9, 1973: The village skating rink is now in operation with “good’ skating, according to H.F. Woolschlager, superintendent of public works. Recreational skating with the added program of hockey.
75 years ago
Jan. 9, 1948: Snow removal on the main streets and in the business section of Lowville will require three or four days more for completion, according to Village Commissioner of Streets Charles D Petrie.
100 years ago
Jan. 9, 1923: The Nestle Feed company has announced that it will pay an additional bonus of 20 cents a hundred pounds to all the patrons who delivered milk to the plant in this village during the month of December.
125 years ago
Jan. 9, 1898: Watertown has witnessed the effect of forest destruction on water power in the failure of the Black River to afford a sufficient supply. The forests destroyed along that stream bear no comparison in value to the injury done to manufacturing interests. The loss through deprivation of water in a single year would almost equal the value of the forests removed.
150 years ago
Jan. 9, 1873: Job Printing for 1873. New Presses! New Type! The Watertown Daily Times, good an cheap. Job Printing-House Times building, rear of the arcade, Watertown, N.Y. Over twenty years experience in the printing business in this city has fully enabled us to perfect our arrangements, and select presses and material necessary to enable us to execute.
The world
1909 – Ernest Shackleton, leading the Nimrod Expedition to the South Pole, plants the British flag 97 nautical miles (180 km; 112 mi) from the South Pole, the farthest anyone had ever reached at that time.
1914 – The Phi Beta Sigma fraternity is founded by African-American students at Howard University in Washington D.C., United States.
1916 – World War I: The Battle of Gallipoli concludes with an Ottoman Empire victory when the last Allied forces are evacuated from the peninsula.
1927 – A fire at the Laurier Palace movie theatre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, kills 78 children.
1960 – President of Egypt Gamal Abdel Nasser opens construction on the Aswan Dam by detonating ten tons of dynamite to demolish twenty tons of granite on the east bank of the Nile.
1991 – Representatives from the United States and Iraq meet at the Geneva Peace Conference to try to find a peaceful resolution to the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait.
1992 – The Assembly of the Serb People in Bosnia and Herzegovina proclaims the creation of Republika Srpska, a new state within Yugoslavia.
1992 – The first discoveries of extrasolar planets are announced by astronomers Aleksander Wolszczan and Dale Frail. They discovered two planets orbiting the pulsar PSR 1257+12.
1996 – First Chechen War: Chechen separatists launch a raid against the helicopter airfield and later a civilian hospital in the city of Kizlyar in the neighboring Dagestan, which turns into a massive hostage crisis involving thousands of civilians.
1997 – Comair Flight 3272 crashes in Raisinville Township in Monroe County, Michigan, killing 29 people.
2004 – An inflatable boat carrying illegal Albanian emigrants stalls near the Karaburun Peninsula en route to Brindisi, Italy; exposure to the elements kills 28. This is the second deadliest marine disaster in Albanian history.
2005 – Mahmoud Abbas wins the election to succeed Yasser Arafat as President of the Palestinian National Authority, replacing interim president Rawhi Fattouh.
2005 – The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement and the Government of Sudan sign the Comprehensive Peace Agreement to end the Second Sudanese Civil War.
2007 – Apple CEO Steve Jobs introduces the original iPhone at a Macworld keynote in San Francisco.
2011 – Iran Air Flight 277 crashes near Urmia in the northwest of the country, in icy conditions, killing 77 people.
2015 – A mass poisoning at a funeral in Mozambique involving beer that was contaminated with Burkholderia gladioli leaves 75 dead and over 230 people ill.
2021 – Sriwijaya Air Flight 182 crashes north of Jakarta, Indonesia, killing all 62 people on board.
