Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
March 10, 2013: Hammond is looking to put the Thousand Island Islands-St. Lawrence River region on the map as a top scenic area in the state. Town Supervisor Ronald W. Bertram and a committee will work with multiple towns and villages inland and along the river to designate the region as a Scenuc Area of Statewide Significance.
25 years ago
March 10, 1998: Tardiness in the state Education Department’s review of Lowville Academy and Central School’s construction plan may mean the school’s kitchen won’t be usable for a month or two this fall. The school planned to begin construction this spring on the project to add a middle school wing and make extensive renovations.
50 years ago
March 10, 1973: Syracuse: The St. Lawrence County Farm Bureau’s Young Farmer Program was cited as the best in the state during an awards presentation here Friday night at the Annual Young Farmer’s State Conference sponsored by the New York Farm Bureau.
75 years ago
March 10, 1948: Carthage: The Lions Club voted unanimously at their weekly meeting last night to donate tot he Red Cross all of the clothing which the club had collected and stored to be auctioned off for Lions Club funds.
100 years ago
March 10, 1923: Massena: The ice races held by the Massena Driving association on the Grasse river above Massena village on Thursday and yesterday afternoon were a marked success. The weather was ideal and the track was in excellent condition. Several hundred people viewed the races and much enthusiasm was shown over the heats, as well as for several impromptu races which were staged by amateur horsemen.
125 years ago
March 10, 1898: Carthage: There is another transient store in town which will, without doubt, carry away money that should have been paid to our own merchants. These people should be made to pay a large license for doing business in this way.
150 years ago
March 10, 1873: A state Convention of cigar makers is called to meet in Syracuse, to take steps toward the establishment of a Labor Bureau in this State.
The world
1969 – In Memphis, Tenn., James Earl Ray pleads guilty to assassinating Martin Luther King Jr. He later unsuccessfully attempts to recant.
1977 – Astronomers discover the rings of Uranus.
2000 – The Dot-com bubble peaks with the NASDAQ Composite stock market index reaching 5,048.62.
2006 – The Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter arrives at Mars.
2017 – The impeachment of President Park Geun-hye of South Korea in response to a major political scandal is unanimously upheld by the country’s Constitutional Court, ending her presidency.
2019 – Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302, a Boeing 737 MAX, crashes, leading to all 737 MAX aircraft being grounded worldwide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.