Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Aug. 16, 2012: Frazer Computing Inc. of Canton is planning for expansion. Michael J. Frazer intends to construct a 4,800-square-foot addition to the building at 6196 Route 11. The $450,000 project is being designed by Potsdam architect Rebecca N. Weld. The high-tech company makes and sells a computer software program that 8,812 independent used-car dealers use to run their businesses.
25 years ago
Aug. 16, 1997: Not even a steady rainfall Friday night could deter thousands of fans from swarming Division Hill at Fort Drum for this year’s Dog Days of Summer concert tour. Rock bands Night Ranger, Eddie Money and Kansas performed their classic hits, which came thundering down from 30-foot towers of loudspeakers on either side of the stage. Maj. Gen. Lawson W. Magruders III, commander of the 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum, gave each band member a ceremonial 10th Mountain Division coin.
50 years ago
Aug. 16, 1972: The St. Regis Mohawk Tribal Council signed an agreement with the Bureau of Indian Affairs for a housing improvement program on the St. Regis Reservation. The agreement is subject to approval by Congress. A report submitted with the agreement shows 473 housing units on the reservation, which are generally one-story structures. As many as 175 new dwellings are needed within the community, the report states.
75 years ago
Aug. 16, 1947: Theresa resident Mrs. Nettie Kelsey was surprised by a swarm of bees inside of her car after attending a Rotary Club ice cream social on Commercial Street. Mrs. Kelsey’s relatives used the chemical D.D.T. on the flying intruders and locked the car overnight to resolve the aerial invasion. A truck loaded with bee hives had been briefly parked in Theresa with one hive exposed prior to this incident and these bees are believed to have moved from the truck to the Kelsey vehicle very rapidly.
100 years ago
Aug. 16, 1922: Two prisoners in the Lewis county jail in Lowville escaped and jumped a freight train bound for Philadelphia, N.Y., after giving Sheriff W. Burton Roberts trouble since their confinement. George Warner, 21, Pickney, and Bentley Clucky, 20, Fort Covington were awaiting action of the grand jury on a robbery charge of W.W. Crowner at Copenhagen. The duo had made other attempts to escape the Lewis county lock-up. Due to building summer heat concerns, prisoners were moved from the jail, leaving the two there by themselves in a partially secured area. The pair bent an iron bar, cut a wire, and reached around to unlock a door to facilitate their evening escape.
125 years ago
Aug. 16, 1897: A lightning strike destroyed the Plank and Nellis Veneer Mill in Copenhagen at a loss of $15,000 with no insurance present. Surrounding buildings were once at risk of the fire spreading but good work was done to save the factory dry house, barns, and all of the lumber in the yard. The fire began at 2:30 AM after a bolt struck the factory smokestack and followed the metal supports to the engine room, blazing up the interior fire beyond control quickly.
150 years ago
Aug. 16, 1872: The type founders have been putting a new head on the Canton Plaindealer. We don’t think the new any improvement on the old. It has been enlarged — one of the evidences of prosperity. Glad of it. The Plaindealer is one of the handsomest papers in the State.
The world
1812: War of 1812: American General William Hull surrenders Fort Detroit without a fight to the British Army.
1858: U.S. President James Buchanan inaugurates the new transatlantic telegraph cable by exchanging greetings with Queen Victoria of the United Kingdom. However, a weak signal forces a shutdown of the service in a few weeks.
1896: Skookum Jim Mason, George Carmack and Dawson Charlie discover gold in a tributary of the Klondike River in Canada, setting off the Klondike Gold Rush.
1916: The Migratory Bird Treaty between Canada and the United States is signed.
1920: Ray Chapman of the Cleveland Indians is hit on the head by a fastball thrown by Carl Mays of the New York Yankees, and dies early the next day. Chapman was the second player to die from injuries sustained in a Major League Baseball game, the first being Doc Powers in 1909.
1944: First flight of a jet with forward-swept wings, the Junkers Ju 287.
1954: The first issue of Sports Illustrated is published.
1966: Vietnam War: The House Un-American Activities Committee begins investigations of Americans who have aided the Viet Cong. The committee intends to introduce legislation making these activities illegal. Anti-war demonstrators disrupt the meeting and 50 people are arrested.
1989: A solar particle event affects computers at the Toronto Stock Exchange, forcing a halt to trading.
2008: The Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago is topped off at 1,389 feet, at the time becoming the world’s highest residence above ground-level.
