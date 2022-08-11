Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Aug. 11, 2012: NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace spent 90 minutes at Potsdam’s TJ Toyota dealership greeting North Country fans and signing autographs. 100 well-wishers greeted Wallace, a driver in the Nationwide series and a regular on the SPEED TV network. Wallace told the crowd that he never knew how far north Potsdam was located, but that he could see see that there are all types of supporters here. He encouraged fans to hug him, stating “I’m a lover.”
25 years ago
Aug. 11, 1997: Bradley Waterman, lawyer for the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe three-chief system of government, announced that the Bureau of Indian Affairs is presently handling the formal step of recognition of the elected government, following a ruling by the federal Interior Department. A dispute with a rival constitutional government body that began in June 1996 showed some resolution recently during tribal elections that tilted in favor of the three-chief “people’s government” system that had been prevented from managing the tribal finances by the controversy. Outspoken constitutional council chairman Philip H. Tarbell was ousted in the recent balloting. The BIA has stated that it would prefer the Mohawks settle their leadership dispute internally.
50 years ago
Aug. 11, 1972: Ramada Inns plans to construct a 140-unit facility on Arsenal Street — State Highway 3 — near the city limits, it was disclosed. The motel would be situated on the south side of the state road and adjacent to I-81 with construction beginning in September. Town of Watertown Supervisor Earl A. Crandall said a request was made at the Watertown Town Board to re-zone a section of Arsenal Street where the Kemah Farm is located, from residential use.
75 years ago
Aug. 11, 1947: Watertown Chief of Police Edward J. Curtin, 124 South Orchard street, caught a four-pound, 20-inch black bass Saturday afternoon while fishing off Campbell’s shoals. The fish was entered in a black bass contest in Henderson and according to area fishermen it is the largest caught in that section thus far this season. Accompanying Mr. Curtin at the time of the catch were Special Agents Orrel York and Roy Sholz of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
100 years ago
Aug. 11, 1922: Harold Capron of Lewis County is being held at Malone after being brought before the United States Commissioner here on charges of importing liquor from Canada in violation of the federal statute. Capron stepped off the New York Central train at Malone Junction with three bottles of liquor on his person. This liquor was confiscated by the customs inspector there. Capron returned to Canada following his release upon fine remittance, procuring more liquor which he shared with other members of the train until the bottles were drained. He then filled the empty bottles with water and boasted aloud that no federal officer could arrest him, or force him from the train. Fellow passengers complained about the boisterous passenger, who was arrested again and removed from the train in the custody of the Franklin county sheriff.
125 years ago
Aug. 11, 1897: President McKinley and his party passed through Saranac village today enroute to Lake Placid and John Brown’s grave. Vice-President and Mrs. Hobart were in the travel party. The president and his companions will return to Bluff Point hotel this evening. Two thousand persons headed by a band met the president at the train.
150 years ago
Aug. 10, 1872: To soldiers of 1812 and their widows. All surviving officers and enlisted and drafted men, including militia and volunteers of the military and naval service of the United States who served sixty days in the war of 1812, and were honorably discharged, are entitled to a pension of $8 per month. Also the widows of such deceased officers and soldiers, provided said widows shall have been married prior to February 15th, 1815, and shall not have re-married. All claims presented at the old established claim agency, Office, No. 25 Arcade. Watertown, New York, over Hanford and Wood’s book store. Signed, E. North, Attorney at Law.
The world
1898: Spanish–American War: American troops enter the city of Mayagüez, Puerto Rico.
1919: Germany’s Weimar Constitution is signed into law.
1929: Babe Ruth becomes the first baseball player to hit 500 home runs in his career with a home run at League Park in Cleveland, Ohio.
1934: The first civilian prisoners arrive at the Federal prison on Alcatraz Island.
1942: Actress Hedy Lamarr and composer George Antheil receive a patent for a Frequency-hopping spread spectrum communication system that later became the basis for modern technologies in wireless telephones, two-way radio communications, and Wi-Fi.
1960: Chad declares independence from France.
1965: Race riots (the Watts Riots) begin in the Watts area of Los Angeles, California.
1969: The Apollo 11 astronauts are released from a three-week quarantine following their liftoff from the moon.
1972: Vietnam War: The last United States ground combat unit leaves South Vietnam.
1982: A bomb explodes on Pan Am Flight 830, en route from Tokyo, Japan to Honolulu, Hawaii, killing one passenger and injuring 15 others.
1984: “We begin bombing in five minutes”: United States President Ronald Reagan, while running for re-election, jokes while preparing to make his weekly Saturday address on National Public Radio.
1992: The Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota opens. At the time the largest shopping mall in the United States.
2003: NATO takes over command of the peacekeeping force in Afghanistan, marking its first major operation outside Europe in its 54-year-history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.