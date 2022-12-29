Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Dec. 29, 2012: Ogdensburg: The city’s dwindling salt and sand reserves survived the latest snow storms, and barring a pre-New Year surprise, should last through the end of 2012.
25 years ago
Dec. 29, 1997: The school song. In many districts it provides unity among classmates during the important school events, and it’s something school many high school graduates remember for years. At Watertown High School though, the legacy of the school song has all but died.
50 years ago
Dec. 29, 1972: The 100th anniversary session of the Northern New York Conference of the United Methodist church will be held May 30 - June 2. Bishop Joseph Yaekel, Bishop of the Syracuse Area will preside for his first conference.
75 years ago
Dec. 29, 1947: Mayor Frank J Costello said today that Syracuse would “go along” with state recommendations for an overhauling of the sewage disposal system to eliminate pollution of Onondaga.
100 years ago
Dec. 29, 1922: Winter has again seized Carthage. Tuesday night about 11 snow started to fall and within an hour the ground was garbed in a white coat. The snow continued to fall all during the night and all day Thursday.
125 years ago
Dec. 29, 1897: Fifth Avenue Coffee, this is a fine brand taht will please those who try it. Fred Fuess sells it.
150 years ago
Dec. 29, 1872: Our Christmas festivities have passed away pleasantly, and have given entire satisfaction. The Christmas tree at the M.E. Church, came off on Christmas Eve, and was a magnificent thing.
The world
1937 – The Irish Free State is replaced by a new state called Ireland with the adoption of a new constitution.
1940 – In the Second Great Fire of London, the Luftwaffe fire-bombs London, killing almost 200 civilians during World War II.
1989 – Czech writer, philosopher and dissident Václav Havel is elected the first post-communist President of Czechoslovakia.
1989 – The Nikkei 225 for the Tokyo Stock Exchange hits its all-time intra-day high of 38,957.44 and closing high at 38,915.87, serving as the apex of the Japanese asset price bubble.
1992 – Fernando Collor de Mello, president of Brazil, tries to resign amidst corruption charges, but is then impeached.
1994 – Turkish Airlines Flight 278 (a Boeing 737-400) crashes on approach to Van Ferit Melen Airport in Van, Turkey, killing 57 of the 76 people on board.
1996 – Guatemala and leaders of Guatemalan National Revolutionary Unity sign a peace accord ending a 36-year civil war.
1998 – Leaders of the Khmer Rouge apologize for the Cambodian genocide that claimed over one million lives.
2003 – The last known speaker of Akkala Sami dies, rendering the language extinct.
2006 – The UK settles its Anglo-American loan, post-WWII loan debt.
2012 – A Tupolev Tu-204 airliner crashes in a ditch between the airport fence and the M3 highway after overshooting a runway at Vnukovo International Airport in Moscow, Russia, killing five people and leaving three others critically injured.
2013 – Seven-time Formula One champion Michael Schumacher suffers a massive head injury while skiing in the French Alps.
2020 – A magnitude 6.4 earthquake hits near the town of Petrinja in Sisak-Moslavina County, Croatia, killing 7 people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.