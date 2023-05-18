Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
May 18, 2013: An earthquake that started in Canada was felt across parts of Northern New York on Friday Morning. SUNY Potsdam geology professor Frank A. Revetta said his equipment detected a magnitude-5.0 quake at 9:43 a.m., originating in what is known as the Western Quebec Seismic Zone northwest of Ottawa, Ontario. There was no immediate reports of damage in Northern New York, but many reported feeling the vibration.
25 years ago
May 18, 1998: New York State Electric and Gas today broke ground for construction to provide natural gas service to residences and businesses in the Lowville. The project ends the village’s long wait for the relatively inexpensive, clean-burning fuel, although Lowville briefly had natural gas service early this century.
50 years ago
May 18, 1973: Two Northern New York schools were closed today due to a four to six inch heavy, wet snowfall, which knocked out power lines, downed trees and created hazardous driving conditions. No, this is not the delayed replay of a December weather report. It is May 18 and it really happened overnight. Clifton-Fine Central School, Star Lake and South Lewis Central School, Turn were closed as trees burdened with new leaves and heavy snow fell across power lines and highways.
75 years ago
May 18, 1948: Thomas H. Karamesines and family arrive in Watertown from Athens, Greece. He for two years served as a diplomatic attache to the American embassy in Athens, Greece and returned to the United States accompanied by his wife, the former Miss June M. Common, and their two daughters, Carol E., 3, and Susan Faith, 1. They are now visiting Mrs. Common’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. James A. Common, 141 Flower Avenue West.
100 years ago
May 18, 1923: Couple will wed on stage. Any Watertown couple wishing to start their married life with $150 in gold should apply to the Avon theatre. As a part of the farewell program to be given at the theatre the week of May 25, the manager has offered $150 in gold to the couple that will marry on the stage of the theatre in full view of the audience at any evening they choose during the week.
125 years ago
May 18, 1898: Cheese factory news: The salesman of the Spring Valley cheese factory near Oxbow is Charles L. Hungerford, who will represent the factory at the Watertown Produce Exchange this season. Dairy Expert R.R. Kirkland has begun his work of inspecting the factories in his district.
150 years ago
May 18, 1873: At this New Drug Store, No. 21 Public Square, The VanNamee Bros., are now prepared to offer to the public: A full line of Drugs, Druggists Sundries, Paints, Oils and Fancy Goods.
