The north
10 years ago
Feb. 8, 2013: Land in corporate business parks in Jefferson County is getting scarce, but a corporate park planned adjacent to Watertown International Airport would provide a wealth of new space if it becomes a reality in the next five years. For starters, though, the county, the town of Hounsfield and the Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency need a plan of action.
25 years ago
Feb. 8, 1998: This year marks the 100th anniversary of the ice castle, the centerpiece of Saranac Lake’s Winter Carnival. The carnival is the oldest winter festival in the eastern United States. Just as it was in 1898, the ice palace is built by volunteers who carve blocks of ice from Pontiac Bay and float them to the shore of Lake Flower, where the castle is erected.
50 years ago
Feb. 8, 1973: Mayor John Byrnes Wednesday proclaimed February as “Heart Month” in Ogdensburg. The proclamation reads, in part: “I Mayor John F. Byrnes, proclaim the month of February as American Heart Month and urge all our citizens to support the Heart Fund campaign of the Ogdensburg Hear t Association.”
75 years ago
Feb. 8, 1948: Carol O. Bachman, jr., president of the Syracuse alumni association of Jefferson county, called a meeting of the officers on Tuesday evening at the hotel woodruff to plan for the annual meeting and the alumni fund drive which will take place next month.
100 years ago
Feb. 8, 1923: Ogdensburg: The widening of sleighs to the standard gauge of 4 feet, 8 inches of wheeled vehicles will go a long way toward solving the winter traffic problem in sections where deep snow prevails, according to opinions expressed at a meeting held here yesterday to advocate legislation of this sort.
125 years ago
Feb. 8, 1898: Carthage: The windows of John Nolan’s store are attracting considerable attention by the manner in which they are draped. They are as fine as any city window.
150 years ago
Feb. 8, 1873: Missionary concert at Arsenal Street M. E. Church tomorrow evening. An interesting programme is expected. Exercises principally by the Sabbath School. All are cordially invited. Exercises to commence at 7.
The world
1910 – The Boy Scouts of America is incorporated by William D. Boyce.
1915 – D. W. Griffith’s controversial film “The Birth of a Nation” premieres in Los Angeles.
1922 – U.S. President Warren G. Harding introduces the first radio set in the White House.
1924 – Capital punishment: The first state execution in the United States by gas chamber takes place in Nevada.
1946 – The People’s Republic of Korea is dissolved in the North, establishing the communist-controlled Provisional People’s Committee of North Korea.
1960 – Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom issues an Order-in-Council, stating that she and her family would be known as the House of Windsor, and that her descendants will take the name Mountbatten-Windsor.
1960 – The Hollywood Walk of Fame is established.
1963 – The regime of Prime Minister of Iraq, Brigadier General Abd al-Karim Qasim is overthrown by the Ba’ath Party.
1965 – Eastern Air Lines Flight 663 crashes into the Atlantic Ocean and explodes, killing everyone aboard.
1968 – American civil rights movement: The Orangeburg massacre: An attack on black students from South Carolina State University who are protesting racial segregation at the town’s only bowling alley, leaves three or four dead in Orangeburg, South Carolina.
1971 – The NASDAQ stock market index opens for the first time.
1971 – South Vietnamese ground troops launch an incursion into Laos to try to cut off the Ho Chi Minh trail and stop communist infiltration.
1974 – After 84 days in space, the crew of Skylab 4, the last crew to visit American space station Skylab, returns to Earth.
1978 – Proceedings of the U.S. Senate are broadcast on radio for the first time.
2013 – A blizzard disrupts transportation and leaves hundreds of thousands of people without electricity in the Northeastern United States and parts of Canada.
2014 – A hotel fire in Medina, Saudi Arabia kills 15 Egyptian pilgrims with 130 others injured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.