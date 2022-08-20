Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Aug. 20, 2012: The village of Malone is holding a public hearing on dissolving the village government. Town Clerk Susan Hafter stated that “Instead of calling it a village, we’re calling it a town with special districts. There’s no guarantee we’ll get anything from the town.” A 90-page document has been produced outlining options and recommendations should the village of Malone dissolve.
25 years ago
Aug. 20, 1997: A rusted water tower located near the village of Massena Wal-Mart has raised concerns about a previous agreement between the Philadelphia, PA-based Brahin Properties, Inc. which owns the Wal-Mart strip mall, and Massena local government representatives. Brahin Properties Vice-President Lee Brahin signed a 1993 contract with town Supervisor Duane T. Hazelton and village Mayor Charles R. Boots to paint the tower that year, putting up a $50,000 performance bond and $50,000 in guaranteed money that would cover the work should either government find the company in default. The actual cost of the contracted work may now exceed $200,000 due to the presence of lead-based paint on the tower.
50 years ago
Aug. 19, 1972: Charles Fox, clerk of the St. Lawrence County Board of Supervisors, was confirmed to be missing by his secretary, Bruce Petrie, in Canton. The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department declined to comment in detail on the situation but stated that it was placing telephone calls in regards to the matter. Fox was supposed to go on a fishing trip with a friend, but Mr. Fox never appeared there.
75 years ago
Aug. 20, 1947: Fisherman Ray Andrews, fishing in Brasher Falls near the N.W Locke farm, caught a 51-inch long muskie weighing 28 pounds. The fish is reported to be one of the largest fish ever caught in the St. Regis river. The fish was caught on Sunday and took 20 minutes to land it to shore. Mr. Andrews caught a 43-inch muskie weighing 20 pounds near the same spot in 1946.
100 years ago
Aug. 19, 1922: A ruptured air tank at the Watertown Steam Vulcanizing Works caused $400 in damage at the rear of 337 State street. Arthur J. Gray, owner of the company, said that he and all of his workers were outside at the time of the 4:30 PM explosion and everyone escaped injury. The air tank was rated at 300 pounds pressure and burst instead at 180 pounds of pressure, causing roof and wall damage. The noise was heard a block away.
125 years ago
Aug. 20, 1897: The Woodruff House barroom in Watertown was the scene of a gas explosion that injured four persons at 5:30 PM. The cause of the accident began when the iceman filled the refrigerator with ice this morning, breaking or displacing the 3/8 inch gas pipe which ran through the appliance floor. Escaping gas was smelled all morning, causing a plumber to be summoned. The plumber brought a lamp with him to investigate the basement below the barroom, igniting the gas that had collected there. The explosion uplifted the heavy mahogany wood bar, narrowly avoiding crushing the bartender when it came back down, and blew out the room’s windows.
150 years ago
Aug. 20, 1872: Watertown city assessors begin the gutter assessment today. Washington, Stone, Arsenal, State and High streets are to be considered for improvements.
The world
1938: Lou Gehrig hits his 23rd career grand slam, a record that stood for 75 years until it was broken by Alex Rodriguez.
1975: Viking program: NASA launches the Viking 1 planetary probe toward Mars.
1977: Voyager program: NASA launches the Voyager 2 spacecraft.
1988: Iran–Iraq War: A ceasefire is agreed after almost eight years of war.
1988: The Troubles: Eight British soldiers are killed and 28 wounded when their bus is hit by an IRA roadside bomb in Ballygawley, County Tyrone.
1991: Dissolution of the Soviet Union, August Coup: More than 100,000 people rally outside the Soviet Union’s parliament building protesting the coup aiming to depose President Mikhail Gorbachev.
1993: After rounds of secret negotiations in Norway, the Oslo Accords are signed, followed by a public ceremony in Washington, D.C. the following month.
1998: The Supreme Court of Canada rules that Quebec cannot legally secede from Canada without the federal government’s approval.
1998: U.S. embassy bombings: The United States launches cruise missile attacks against alleged al-Qaeda camps in Afghanistan and a suspected chemical weapons plant in Sudan in retaliation for the August 7 bombings of American embassies in Kenya and Tanzania.
