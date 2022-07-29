Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
July 29, 2012: The Seaway Festival Parade continued as a seasonal tradition in Ogdensburg with a theme of “Let the Music Move You” in the 52nd year of this regional event. Former residents returned to the port city to recall past parades and to see the excitement that new generations of onlookers bring to the stream of clowns, marching bands, and jugglers. The Hitmen Brass Band of Rochester were special guests.
25 years ago
July 29, 1997: A stray dog was rescued in the Town of Brownville after another local dog alerted its family there that the second animal was trapped in a deep rock crevice nearby. Jefferson County SPCA responded and used a ladder to extricate the female shepherd collie. Rescuers believe the 6-month-old animal had stayed alive by licking natural moisture off the confined space walls. The collie is recovering.
50 years ago
July 29, 1972: Brian D. Kelly of Thompson Blvd., Watertown, has accepted a position as a photographer with the Gannett newspaper chain. A son of Mr. and Mrs. Earl Kelly, Brian expects to provide photos to all of the dozen newspapers in the Westchester-Rockland group. Young Mr. Kelly is an alumnus of Watertown High School, a U.S. Army veteran, and a Rochester Institute of Technology graduate in photography.
75 years ago
July 29, 1947: Lowville-based State Police report two arrests for a reported gambling operation that was taking place in Lyonsdale. Charles Hart of New Hartford, and Irving Trombly of Boonville, were arraigned before Lyons Falls Justice of the Peace Sidney Gaylord Monday evening on charges of gambling. The pair were arrested while they operating a commercial clambake there following a State Police investigation.
100 years ago
July 29, 1922: A movement is underway by local businessmen to change the name of the Massena Springs railroad station to Massena. The effort underscores the transition of the community away from a resort setting that focused on the sulphur waters found nearby to the industrial nature of the present day town. Hunting in the area upon historic settlement was copious in nature due to the animals which gathered around the saline water source located at the Springs. Following hotel construction in 1848, the Springs area drew 500+ guests regularly, including the N.Y. state Attorney General and the colorful prospector Cariboo Cameron of Cornwall, known for his gold belt.
125 years ago
July 29, 1897: J.L Van Valkenburg, superintendent of the eastern division of the American express Co., is registered at the Columbian hotel. A large number of the present guests at the hotel enjoyed the searchlight ramble on the steamer St. Lawrence. The cool weather did not deter these enthusiastic tourists from making this wonderful trip.
150 years ago
July 29, 1972: President Grant is expected to visit this city during the present week. Full particulars as to time will be given. General Sheridan, now at Alexandria, will, no doubt, accompany him. Let the people give them a hearty reception. Col. Flower offers to bring out the 35th Regiment in case a general reception is decided upon.
The world
587 BC: The Neo-Babylonian Empire sacks Jerusalem and destroys the First Temple.
1901: Land lottery begins in Oklahoma.
1914: The Cape Cod Canal opened.
1921: Adolf Hitler becomes leader of the National Socialist German Workers’ Party.
1932: Great Depression: In Washington, D.C., troops disperse the last of the “Bonus Army” of World War I veterans.
1945: The BBC Light Programme radio station is launched for mainstream light entertainment and music.
1948: Olympic Games: The Games of the XIV Olympiad: After a hiatus of 12 years caused by World War II, the first Summer Olympics to be held since the 1936 Summer Olympics in Berlin, open in London.
1950: Korean War: After four days, the No Gun Ri Massacre ends when the US Army 7th Cavalry Regiment is withdrawn.
1957: The International Atomic Energy Agency is established.
1957: Tonight Starring Jack Paar premieres on NBC with Jack Paar beginning the modern day talk show.
1958: U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower signs into law the National Aeronautics and Space Act, which creates the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).
1959: First United States Congress elections in Hawaii as a state of the Union.
1965: Vietnam War: The first 4,000 101st Airborne Division paratroopers arrive in Vietnam, landing at Cam Ranh Bay.
1967: Vietnam War: Off the coast of North Vietnam the USS Forrestal catches on fire in the worst U.S. naval disaster since World War II, killing 134.
1973: Greeks vote to abolish the monarchy, beginning the first period of the Metapolitefsi.
1976: In New York City, David Berkowitz (a.k.a. the “Son of Sam”) kills one person and seriously wounds another in the first of a series of attacks.
1981: A worldwide television audience of over 700 million people watch the wedding of Charles, Prince of Wales, and Lady Diana Spencer at St Paul’s Cathedral in London.
1987: British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and President of France François Mitterrand sign the agreement to build a tunnel under the English Channel (Eurotunnel).
1993: The Supreme Court of Israel acquits alleged Nazi death camp guard John Demjanjuk of all charges and he is set free.
2021: The International Space Station temporarily spins out of control, moving the ISS 45 degrees out of attitude, following an engine malfunction of Russian module Nauka.[6]
